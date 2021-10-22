Surat Eatery Gives Free 'Locho' to 100 Fully Jabbed People as India Crosses 1-Billion Doses

Amid the world’s largest ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, India on October 21 crossed the1-billion mark in inoculating the citizens with vaccine doses. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has achieved the 100-crore milestone in about 10 months since the inoculation drive was launched on January 16, earlier this year.

People across the country celebrated the milestone in their own unique way. While many cherished the accomplishment on social media platforms, some went a step ahead to celebrate the day in a grander way. One of the eatery shop owners of Surat is of the latter category. To celebrate one billion vaccinations, Mohit, the eatery shop owner gave free ‘locho’ to 100 fully vaccinated customers on October 21. Locho is a steamed Gujarati street food made from chickpea flour (besan).

While speaking to ANI, Mohit said that he took the initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and take part in the celebrations. He further informed that his shop would continue the free Iocho scheme for 2 more days.

Gujarat: Eatery shop owner in Surat gave free 'locho' to 100 fully vaccinated customers on Thursday to celebrate one billion vaccinations"I want to encourage people to get vaccinated &take part in celebrations. We'll continue this scheme for 2 more days," said Mohit, shop owner pic.twitter.com/ykaf3eaSk1 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

India has administered more vaccine doses than any other country in the world, apart from China. The Government of India aims to fully vaccinate the country’s entire adult population by December, 2021.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had congratulated the nation after it crossed the 100 crore inoculation mark. He wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations India! This is the result of the able leadership of visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

On October 22, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as the country scripted history by becoming only the second country to reach the one billion vaccination milestone mark. PM Modi congratulated every citizen for the feat. He credited the “sense of responsibility" among all 130 Crore citizens behind the achievement.

The Prime Minister said 1-billion vaccination is not just a number, instead, it is a symbol of the country’s ability and of “new India". He stated that now, India’s critics had been silenced.

