Surat Eatery's Kulhad Pizza Has Internet Foodies Asking Questions

The latest addition to the menu of Internet bizarre food is the Kulhad Pizza, a concoction of corn, tomato and cheese ideated by a roadside joint called The Chaat Corner in Surat. The video was posted by a YouTube channel called ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ and has garnered 38,000 likes.

The video shows an employee of the eatery mixing together corn, tomatoes, cheese, chilli flakes and some sauces in a bowl, and then scooping the mixture into kulhad, a cup made from clay. The mixture and cheese are put in the kulhad in alternating layers, and left for sometime in the oven. Once done, it’s served hot to the customer.

Kulhad, a biodegradable utensil, is generally used to drink tea in India. That is why, the pizza in a kulhad has piqued the curiosity of foodies.

However, not all viewers were impressed by the preparation and pointed out a glaringly missing ingredient - the base.

One viewer posted: “Me after buying this: Where is my Pizza base mann!?"

Another had something so say about the vendor’s ‘secret ingredient’.

“That guy be like: I wont tell anything about our secret ingredients like tomato sauce and mayonaise. Its our trade secret," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

Innovative food ideas like these have been doing the rounds on social media recently. While we had the Butter Chicken Golgappa recently, there was a Maggi Milkshake a few days ago. Previously, a recipe of Maggi laddoo using jaggery and cashew became popular. Maggi Ice-Cream, Maggi Burger, Maggi Crab Curry, and more dishes have also been created in the past. If these combinations sound regular to you, there are some other quirky folks who have added Maggi to pani puri, gulab jamun and many other desserts.

