Surat Man Accidentally Sets Himself on Fire During Dangerous Stunt at Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration

The entire country is currently engulfed in the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, in an unfortunate turn of events, a Surat man accidentally set himself ablaze inside what appears to be a massive Ganpati Pandal. It seems that the members of the community gathered together to welcome Lord Ganesha with great zeal along with some Gujarati Garba music boosting the enthusiasm of all devotees.

While a few members of the community can be seen dancing merrily to the music, others can be seen recording the procession on camera. However, everything goes haywire when one of the men in the clip attempts to perform the fire-breathing stunt in public. The clip showcases a group of men trying to gear up for the dangerous stunt by setting up all the elements at what appears to be the stage. The men can be seen conversing calmly before one of them finally attempts the stunt.

The man spits out a flammable substance from his mouth to ignite the fire but unfortunately ends up setting himself on fire. For a brief moment, his whole upper body including his face can be seen engulfed in the fire which leaves the bystanders in shock. Another man, who also burnt his hand during the stunt, quickly recomposes himself and rushes to the former’s rescue. They quickly removed the t-shirt of the man on fire and stop the flames from wreaking more havoc.

In the end, the man on fire appears to be standing in complete distress watching himself get pulled out from the jaws of death. The video of the procession was shared online on Twitter. “A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration,” reads the caption of the video. Watch the clip below:

A young man was accidentally set ablaze while performing stunts trying to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances, in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. #ganesha #ganeshidols #ganeshji #ganeshutsav #ganpatibappa #ganpati #news pic.twitter.com/1IribHHJyC — oursuratcity (@oursuratcity) August 31, 2022

The incident seems to have taken place in the Parvat Patiya area of Surat, however, details regarding the same are yet unclear along with the identity of the man.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here