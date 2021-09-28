Surat Police's PSA Showing Daughter Schooling Dad on Traffic Rules Impresses Netizens

What you practice is what you preach. So, when you take the luxury to violate traffic rules thinking there’s no one watching, you are unintentionally propagating a wrong habit to your kid or any younger individual travelling with you. And this thought-provoking video shared by Surat Police on their Instagram is another reminder of why it’s not okay to flout traffic rules at any point.

The clip features a young girl schooling her father about traffic rules violations. The video starts off with an exchange between the father-daughter duo where the man is seen scolding his daughter for breaking rules in the school. He tells her that he will be stricter from now and will punish her for such incidents in the future.

As the video moves forwards, the man is seen driving on the wrong side of the road to take a shortcut. The daughter sitting in the backseat of the car notices this and asks if there’s anyone who will punish him for the mistake of violating traffic rules. The man has no answer to this question and looks embarrassed.

The clip ends with a note asking adults to be careful about their actions as the young generation picks them from them. The clip was posted online along with a caption asking people to follow traffic rules. “Only when we strictly observe traffic rules, then the younger generations will learn the importance of them and will be safe drivers in the future.”

Check out the video.

Since being shared online, the clip so far has received over 10 thousand views along with several comments from the netizens. Users lauded the idea of the video and appreciated Surat Police for the creativity of the campaign video. “This is what we need informed police and informed public. Great initiative by Surat police, hope other states take this initiative seriously. “ read a comment to the video.

