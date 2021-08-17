Surat Shop Sells Sweets With Real Gold at Rs 9000/Kilogram for Raksha Bandhan

Taking benefit of the upcoming Raksha Bandhan, a sweet shop in Gujarat’s Surat is selling sweets worth rupees 9000 per kilogram. But these are not regular sweets and have real gold on them, which are quite common in Surat. With the approaching festive season, the prices are soaring high. A sweet shop in Surat is selling sweets with gold work on them.

This is a 24-carat sweet shop located in the Ghoddod Road area of ​​Surat. Raksha Bandhan festival is coming up in the coming days and as there is a huge demand for sweets during this festival. New sweets are being made by the shopkeepers, which also include special gold foil sweets. This dessert is known as Gold Sweets. The price of one kg of gold sweets is nine thousand rupees. You may be shocked to hear that, but it is true.

This dessert and Kaju Katri are completely gold-plated. Just like until now other sweets were plated with silver foil. In the same way, these sweets and Kaju Katri are also covered with a healthy gold foil. The shopkeeper here believes that it is also beneficial for the health and well-being of the people. Some customers have even ordered the most expensive dessert during the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival. These sweets are expensive, but the response from consumers in the market is getting good. This will be the only dessert not only in Surat but in the whole of India, the price of which is nine thousand rupees per kg, which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation.

