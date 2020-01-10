Surat Woman Plants Over 30,000 Trees After Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour

A woman based out of Gujarat’s Surat has become a symbol of grit and determination after planting more than 30,000 trees. 27 years old Shruchi Vadaliya is diagnosed with a brain tumour.

As reported by news agency Asian News International, Shruchi believes that air pollution is the reason why people are rapidly developing terminal diseases.

After being diagnosed with the fatal disease, she started the campaign in order to save the environment.

“I may die soon but I want to live on in the breaths of the people by planting more trees. I do not have enough time to live my life and fulfill dreams but I do not want others to face the same. Therefore, plants should be planted which will improve the air quality and prevent cancer,” Shruchi told ANI.

As of now, she has planted over 30,000 trees in the last two years. She continues to motivate others to do the same so that the chances of people developing such dangerous diseases get reduced.

Shruchi asserts that it is air pollution that got her cancer and as a measure to prevent other people from getting it she has been on a spree to plant more and more trees.

The Surat-based woman has been visiting different villages and schools to encourage children to plant trees. She further added, "Educating children is the best way to save the future.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.