Surat Women Get Chandrayaan-2, Article 370 Body Paint Tattoos During Navratri Celebrations
In Surat, women are getting their bodies painted with water colours on topics like Chandrayaan-2 and Article 370.
Image : Twitter/ ANI
Navratri preparations have begun in full swing in different parts of the country. While some celebrate with new clothes and of course, delicious sweets, others have started prep with body tattoos and other innovative methods.
In Surat, women are getting their bodies painted with water colours; but wait, these aren't ordinary tattoos or body art. They all have a special message to convey. These women are getting tattoos on a range of topics from Chandrayaan-2 to Article 370.
ANI has shared pictures of these women with their water colour tattoos in Surat; the women, in backless blouses, can be seen getting these tattoos painted by special artists. While one tattoo shows Chandrayaan-2 just minutes after take off, another emphasizes on the need to follow traffic rules (probably a hint at the New Motor Vehicle Act and the myriad controversies that followed). There was also one tattoo on the BJP government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Surat(Gujarat): Women pose with body paint tattoos during preparations for #Navratri and Raas Garba, yesterday pic.twitter.com/VeUnWQjjF5
— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019
Navratri is being celebrated from September 29 to October 7 this year and we can't wait to see what else you have in store for us!
