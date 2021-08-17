Some women in Surat have been making rakhis for soldiers on the borders of the country, ahead of Rakshabandhan, to wish for their and the country’s safety. The initiative is being organised by the Soch Foundation. According to the foundation, the venture will help create an employment opportunity for the widows and the differently-abled persons who are making these rakhis. Ritu Rathi, the founder of Soch Foundation, told news agency ANI, “This plan has been made to honour the soldiers of the country as well as wish for their safety. As many as 7,000 rakhis will be made in this entire project. This program has been commenced from Surat today. In Vadodara, we will also tie rakhi on the wrist of soldiers."

Rathi added that four sisters of the organisation would be going to the border to tie the rakhis on the wrists of the soldiers. She told ANI that the soldiers who guard the borders are our brothers and the “Suraksha Sutras" will be tied on their wrists to wish for their wellbeing.

In a similarly altruistic motion, women Self Help Groups (SHG) from rural Odisha are doing their bit for the environment by making Rakhi from biodegradable materials. The SHGs are making the Rakhis from clay, Sabai grass, golden grass, waste paper, bamboo, different pulses, coconut shells and other organic materials. They have set up 18 stalls across the state. The price of the products range between Rs 20 and Rs 50. Around 2,000 women are working to make the Rakhis for the upcoming festival. According to ANI, people from different SHGs from the districts of Khordha, Jaipur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbahnj and Keonjhar have been making eco-friendly Rakhis to make awareness for a pollution-free environment.

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers’ hands and pray for their long life. Brothers give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect them. The festival celebrates the bond of love between brothers and sisters. The festival has a connection with the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Lord Krishna is said to have narrated the holy story of Rakshabandhan after being requested by Yudhishthira.

