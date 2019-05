Suresh Raina Lending a Helping Hand to Pant During IPL Match is Why We Love Cricket

I legit Love this man 👉 @ImRaina ❤ — RAINA's SAKSHI ❤ (@SakshiRMishra) May 10, 2019

I can say without watching this clip that raina would be there — JayDeep 🇮🇳 (@JDcricket87) May 10, 2019

Raina is the brand ambassador of spirit of cricket — Lipsa Sharma (@Shristiiiiiiiii) May 10, 2019

Talking about #spiritOfTheCricket there is always be a name which stands top of the list.



that's #sureshRAINA — Marapaka Rajeshkumar (@RKmarapaka) May 10, 2019

If fairplay award was their for individuals, it would go for Mr.Ipl Suresh Raina bhai😍❤️ sportsmanship 👍 — Krish (@Krish18860566) May 10, 2019

That's why I love #cricket the gentleman game — Nidhi Rajput (@nidhirajput1111) May 10, 2019

If there is ever a biopic made on Raina, more than half of the movie would be on his spirit of cricket. https://t.co/ELvBo7bCrM — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 10, 2019

Indian cricket team may be a big, happy family when they don the blue jersey but when it comes to IPL matches, words are exchanged on the field and rivalries are at display.This was, however, to change when Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier in Visakhapatnam on Friday.Rishabh Pant, who has been a tough nut to crack this season, once again helped Delhi Capitals reach a respectable score as other Delhi batsmen walked back at regular intervals.Pant tried his best and batted according to the situation before finally perishing in the penultimate over, mistiming one to the long-on fielder after scoring 38 off 25 deliveries.But as he was trying to help his team recover from a tense situation, the padded up batsman needed assistance with his shoelaces.Rivalries were put on hold for a moment as opposition player Suresh Raina rushed to Pant's aid and provided a helping hand.The simple yet spirited moment was captured on camera and cricket fans couldn't help but applaud Raina's gesture.After restricting Delhi to 147 for 9, Shane Watson returned to form when it mattered the most and along with Faf du Plessis got the job done for Chennai.The three-time IPL winners chased down the total with one over to spare, beating Delhi for the third time this season.Chennai Super Kings will meet Mumbai Indians for the big finals on May 12 in Hyderabad.