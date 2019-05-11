Suresh Raina Lending a Helping Hand to Pant During IPL Match is Why We Love Cricket
The simple yet spirited moment was captured on camera during Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals clash and fans couldn't help but applaud Raina for showing the spirit of cricket.
Screenshot from video posted by IPL Twitter account.
This was, however, to change when Chennai Super Kings locked horns with Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Rishabh Pant, who has been a tough nut to crack this season, once again helped Delhi Capitals reach a respectable score as other Delhi batsmen walked back at regular intervals.
Pant tried his best and batted according to the situation before finally perishing in the penultimate over, mistiming one to the long-on fielder after scoring 38 off 25 deliveries.
But as he was trying to help his team recover from a tense situation, the padded up batsman needed assistance with his shoelaces.
Rivalries were put on hold for a moment as opposition player Suresh Raina rushed to Pant's aid and provided a helping hand.
The simple yet spirited moment was captured on camera and cricket fans couldn't help but applaud Raina's gesture.
#SpiritOfCricket at #VIVOIPL 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/gWIY5NwEGL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2019
Kings by #names,— Rastogi SAPNA RAINA ❤❤❤❤❤ (@Rastogi3Sapna) May 10, 2019
Kings by #hearts#sureshraina #CSKvDC #csk #gentlemanraina#rishabh #Pant @ImRaina @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/OQ9TtAbop1
I legit Love this man 👉 @ImRaina ❤— RAINA's SAKSHI ❤ (@SakshiRMishra) May 10, 2019
I can say without watching this clip that raina would be there— JayDeep 🇮🇳 (@JDcricket87) May 10, 2019
Raina is the brand ambassador of spirit of cricket— Lipsa Sharma (@Shristiiiiiiiii) May 10, 2019
Talking about #spiritOfTheCricket there is always be a name which stands top of the list.— Marapaka Rajeshkumar (@RKmarapaka) May 10, 2019
that's #sureshRAINA
Love you Rainaa @ImRaina— ❤Priya Raina❤ (@Priyaraina_3) May 10, 2019
If there's a fairplay award for individual players, @ImRaina would lead by miles!! #CSKvDC #CSKvsDC #IPL2019 https://t.co/5uOy4bmkwr— Divya (@DhoniAficionado) May 10, 2019
Raina!!! He is a real gentleman 💯 @ImRaina https://t.co/uYfaHcFlw8— ღ ❤️ ღ (@Im_Atchu) May 10, 2019
Well done @ImRaina #chinnathala https://t.co/MHYU7gxGfA— Thiyagaraj (@ImThiyag) May 10, 2019
If fairplay award was their for individuals, it would go for Mr.Ipl Suresh Raina bhai😍❤️ sportsmanship 👍— Krish (@Krish18860566) May 10, 2019
That's why I love #cricket the gentleman game— Nidhi Rajput (@nidhirajput1111) May 10, 2019
If there is ever a biopic made on Raina, more than half of the movie would be on his spirit of cricket. https://t.co/ELvBo7bCrM— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 10, 2019
Dear #IPL, kindly add some points for this in the Fair play! 😁 #CSKvDC #IPL2019 #Yellove #CSKLoverForever https://t.co/YCJqmypfGK— B.Sharon (@BSharan1) May 10, 2019
After restricting Delhi to 147 for 9, Shane Watson returned to form when it mattered the most and along with Faf du Plessis got the job done for Chennai.
The three-time IPL winners chased down the total with one over to spare, beating Delhi for the third time this season.
Chennai Super Kings will meet Mumbai Indians for the big finals on May 12 in Hyderabad.
