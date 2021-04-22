Suresh Raina Touching Harbhajan Singh's Feet Ahead of CSK Vs KKR Game is Why We Love IPL

Wednesday’s IPL 2021 contest saw over 400 runs being scored between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. 220 of those came from the CSK camp who batted first at the Wankhede Stadium. Luckily for the Dhoni’s men, CSK survived scares from Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, and Dinesh Karthik to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an incredible see-saw game that saw KKR crossing the 200 mark. CSK had posted 220 for 3 and had KKR reeling at 31 for 5 before Russell (54 off 22), Cummins (66 off 34) and Karthik (40 off 24) fought back to take KKR close. However, Deepak Chahar’s 4 for 29 at the top had done enough damage for CSK to hold on for another crucial win.

With so much drama taking on the field, there was, however, a light-hearted moment for fans of IPL to witness and appreciate ahead of the nail-biting contest on Wednesday.

In a video shared by a user on microblogging site Twitter, CSK’s Suresh Raina can be seen approaching KKR player and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and touching the latter’s feet out of respect.

Harbhajan, clearly surprised by Raina’s gesture, hugged his former 2011 World Cup teammate as the hosts of the pre-match show quipped by saying, “This is the love between them, they have played together for many years, won the World Cup, there is a mutual respect for each other and a rapport of several years."

Meanwhile, with the nail-biting win, CSK went to the top of the table, having won three in four games. Earlier, Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten 95 (off 60 balls) and his 115-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42 balls) powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 220/3.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni joked that it was easy for him to stay calm in tense moments as the contest was between the bowler and the batsman.

“Quite easy to stay calm in a game like this. From the 15th-16th over onwards the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman. You can’t do too much. Can’t put different field. It’s about you vs me (batsman vs bowler),” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

“The side that has won is possibly a side that has executed slightly better. But if they would’ve had more wickets, could’ve been different. You never know if they had played the full 20 overs."

