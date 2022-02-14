Suresh Raina Went Unsold in IPL 2022 Auction and 'Chinna Thala' Fans Unleashed Memes on Twitter

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Tata IPL Auction 2022. While Ishan Kishan turned out to be the most expensive player in this year’s auction with INR 15.25 crore, Deepak Chahar ranked close second on the list who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 14 crore. But what about Suresh Raina? That’s the question fans asked on social media when Raina, an IPL veteran and a name synonymous with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK, went unsold in the IPL mega auction where 204 players were bought out of 600. Raina, the former India cricketer, also happens to be among the highest run-scorer in the IPL history.

Raina’s exclusion stuck out like a sore thumb for many on microblogging site Twitter and irked fans responded with memes and shock. Many others celebrated Raina’s glorious contribution to CSK and bid the player a heartfelt goodbye.

The most consistent player of IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold. And you think you are very important to your company.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 12, 2022

Changing times. One of the greats of the IPL, Suresh Raina goes unsold.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2022

At the end of IPL 2021, no one would've thought that AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina won't be part of the next edition starting in 6 months time. 3 of the magnificent run scorers of the IPL history.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 13, 2022

Messi left Barcelona. CSK left Raina. Aur tum apne Babu Shona ke naam ka permanent tatoo banwa rahe ho. pic.twitter.com/HW1be8MkGf— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 13, 2022

Suresh Raina to CSK pic.twitter.com/vrKAnOVgCF— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) February 13, 2022

Nobody ruled the IPL better and longer than Suresh Raina. The streets will be never forget his contribution for CSK. pic.twitter.com/iPOuyaCdSZ— ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) February 13, 2022

If Someone ask you who is Suresh Raina Just show them this Picture #SureshRaina • @ImRaina pic.twitter.com/53ovzG1kOZ— Suresh Raina FC™ (@CultRaina) February 12, 2022

Then : BCCI to Virat KohliNow : CSK to Suresh Raina pic.twitter.com/cWJ5yxq64A— V༙I༙R༙A༙T༙ S༙T༙A༙N༙ ᵛᵏ (@Viratstan_) February 13, 2022

Thank you, Suresh Raina. The banker with 400 runs in each season, Mr IPL, has lots of memories to cherish to lifetime. pic.twitter.com/LuFAbgT95s— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2022

The streets will never forget this knock of Mr.IPL Suresh Raina. pic.twitter.com/gaziQxQhyB— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 13, 2022

The mega auction concluded with 10 IPL franchises splashing INR 551,70,00,000 across 2 days.

