Surfer Fights off Great White Shark by Punching It in the Eyes Twice in New Zealand

In a nearly unbelievable incident, a man fought off a great white shark by punching it in its eyes and thereby, knocking it off on Saturday in New Zealand.

Nicky Minougue, 60, was out surfing when he was bitten by a white shark at Pauanui Beach in the country's Coromandel region, which left him a cut on his arm but fortunately his full-length wetsuit had saved him from further injury.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Minogue said that he was just paddling when he got hit by the mammal on the side of his elbow and forearm. He further added that by the time he realised what just happened to him, the shark's teeth were already dug into the front section of the surfing broad.

The 60-year-old said that he had earlier heard that sharks don't like being punched in the nose of eye and hence, he decided to punch it right in the eye. Unfortunately, the first target he missed.

"Then I pulled my fist back and got it right smack bang in the eye. It's quite a big eye, about three knuckles across, and its eye kind of looked up and rolled up," he was quoted saying by reports.

Meanwhile in between the fight, the shark had supposedly got its teeth disengaged and a brush of its dorsal and tail fin was felt by Nicky, who just kept swimming.

Mr. Minogue added that there was only one more German surfer near to the shore and hearing Nicky scream, both swam as fast as they could.

Later after examining the surfboard and the teeth marks, experts confirmed the bites to be of a white shark.

Pauanui surf life-saving club captain Stuart Upjohn said to the daily that Nicky was "fine but just a but shaken." He further added, "We ad a good look at his surfboard and it had a good bite mark in it."