Surfing Instructor Was Alerting Students on Shark Attacks. Moments Later He Faced The Same

A surfing instructor was teaching his students how to avoid shark attacks when he himself was tackled by the predator that left him badly injured. The Daily Star reported that the man apologised later on his Facebook account for the incident, adding that he was thankful none of his students came under attack. Atshushi Yamada is the owner of the Happy Surf Camp in Tybee Island in the US state of Georgia.

On July 27, Yamada was taking classes where he was instructing his students on what to do if they were suddenly attacked by a shark. Suddenly a shark came charging out of the water and attacked him. After being admitted to the hospital, Yamada said he had to undergo an “intense painful deep cleaning process” and received numerous stitches.

Yamada shared pictures of the shark attack on his Facebook page. “It have been much much worse so feel very lucky enough just got out from the ER. At the same time I was trying my best not to let my wonderful amazing brave campers to panic or seeing me getting injured in front of them,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

The sharp teeth of the shark had torn into his lower leg muscles. According to a report by WJCL-TV, the water where the surfing instructor was attacked had to be cleaned out for the next two to three hours, in order to ensure that no other sharks were attracted to the blood in the water.

Yamada thanked everyone for their support and said such attacks are not preventable. “It could happen to anyone at anytime anywhere pretty much,” he said.

Although he received stitches on his wounds, for the time being, Yamada will have to undergo plastic surgery after his recovery.

In recent times, there have been several cases of shark attacks in the United States. A few days before, there were reports of a person being killed in a shark attack on this same beach where Yamada was injured. Fortunately, Yamada was able to use his knowledge to fend off the shark before it could inflict too much damage.

