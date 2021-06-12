CHANGE LANGUAGE
Surfing Internet, Long Drives: Desis Reveal ‘Hobbies’ They are Fed Up of Seeing on Professional CVs

Desis listed some of the most hilarious 'hobbies' they saw on resumes. (Credit: Twitter)

Journalist Shiv Aroor's tweet led to an interesting thread of discussion where netizens mentioned some of the most weird hobbies they found listed on people's CVs.

Landing a job has become a lot tougher than before and in today’s times, job hopefuls go all out to make sure they get noticed by employers while attending job interviews. Presenting one’s curricular vitae(CV) in a creative or personalised way has become very popular with job seekers, such as 3D job application for internship or a resume enclosed in a donut box. Recently India Today senior journalist Shiv Aroor sparked off an interesting thread on Twitter when he advised people to not include ‘listening to music’ as part of their CV’s hobbies section. This led to an interesting thread of discussion where netizens mentioned some of the most weird hobbies they found listed on people’s CVs.

Many replied to Aroor’s tweet to list out some of the most strange hobbies they have come across.

Many people also were reminded of their own CVs that helped them land a job.

A few also came in support of the ‘hobby’ and tweeted how some of their best work happens when they are listening to music.

Recently, one Avkash Shah, a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer from Mumbai made a motion video of the company that he wanted to get a job at and posted it on Linkedln in order to get an internship. In another incident, a person seeking a job sent their resume to the employer concealed in a box of donuts. Explaining that the delivery is not a mistake, the person said that he pretended to be a delivery guy in order to submit his CV to the recruiter personally. Pasted on the back of the box’s lid, the envelope containing the CV read, “Most resumes end up in trash, Mine - in your belly.”

first published:June 12, 2021, 13:36 IST