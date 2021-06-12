Surfing Internet, Long Drives: Desis Reveal ‘Hobbies’ They are Fed Up of Seeing on Professional CVs

Landing a job has become a lot tougher than before and in today’s times, job hopefuls go all out to make sure they get noticed by employers while attending job interviews. Presenting one’s curricular vitae(CV) in a creative or personalised way has become very popular with job seekers, such as 3D job application for internship or a resume enclosed in a donut box. Recently India Today senior journalist Shiv Aroor sparked off an interesting thread on Twitter when he advised people to not include ‘listening to music’ as part of their CV’s hobbies section. This led to an interesting thread of discussion where netizens mentioned some of the most weird hobbies they found listed on people’s CVs.

Please don't write 'listening to music' as a hobby/interest in your CV. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 11, 2021

Many replied to Aroor’s tweet to list out some of the most strange hobbies they have come across.

I used to get many that listed "laughing" and "going on long drives" as hobbies…..— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) June 11, 2021

Some people now write "Surfing Internet" as hobby. One candidate that I interviewed for my office listed it as a Skill.— Shukla Ji (@Shuks80) June 11, 2021

Best is Netflix addict mentioned in cv… I have seen it in one intern's — Janani Sampath Veeravalli✍️ (@jananisampath) June 11, 2021

I have seen interns CV mentioning 8500+ followers on Instagram Huge respect for him as I don't have account on insta….— PD™ (@prashantd2) June 11, 2021

Havent you come across "Watching cricket"?? That too ticks me off!— Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) June 11, 2021

I got a resume once that listed friendship as a hobby— Priya Malebennur (@PriyaMalebennur) June 11, 2021

Watching movies, listening music n playing cricket are the favourite CV hobbies in India Don’t blame, it’s imbibed into the Basic hobby category toppers…— SaiKiran Rao (@SaiKiranRao9) June 12, 2021

A colleague told “Drinking beer ” as her hobby in a team introduction meeting! — (@RangeelaDesi) June 12, 2021

Many people also were reminded of their own CVs that helped them land a job.

Should write 'Listening to Pink Floyd'. That's how I got my first job.— Nemo (@NonsensicalNemo) June 11, 2021

I have my 10 year old cv with me. Besides "Listening to Music", i had mentioned "Reading Newspaper" and "watching cricket" ad well. It's been 10 years, I am still jobless. Jk. I worked for a very big MNC that sells toilet paper and was recently promoted to Customer.— Baba Bakchod (@BreakingtheJinx) June 11, 2021

A few also came in support of the ‘hobby’ and tweeted how some of their best work happens when they are listening to music.

Why isn't that a hobby? It is relaxing, gets your creative juices flowing. Heck some of the best work I do is while listening to good music.— जय श्री गणेश। (@sampavar) June 11, 2021

The world needs listeners as well, so it's a legit hobby that gives an insight into the person's nature— VeeV (@VijayaMurti) June 11, 2021

Recently, one Avkash Shah, a 3D Graphic/Motion Designer from Mumbai made a motion video of the company that he wanted to get a job at and posted it on Linkedln in order to get an internship. In another incident, a person seeking a job sent their resume to the employer concealed in a box of donuts. Explaining that the delivery is not a mistake, the person said that he pretended to be a delivery guy in order to submit his CV to the recruiter personally. Pasted on the back of the box’s lid, the envelope containing the CV read, “Most resumes end up in trash, Mine - in your belly.”

