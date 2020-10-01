Surgical Tool Inspired by Parasitic Wasp Can Help Operate Tumors and Blood Clots

A tube-like tool has been designed, resembling parasitic wasps’ egg laying organs called ovipositors, which can be used during tumours and clot surgeries.

This tool can be used to perform minimally invasive surgeries by extracting tissue samples, reported Mail Online.

Ovipositor is an organ used by parasitic insects to inject eggs into the bodies, eggs and boreholes of its hosts. The organ can be used to paralyse victims. It is considered so strong that it can drill through wood.

Biochemical engineer Aimee Sakes, who had authored a paper on this prototype, said that the wasp ovipositor is so thin that it can fit into any muscle. Sakes is from the Delft University of Technology in Netherlands.

She explains that this is why they decided that it was worth studying if they could recreate it.

The prototype has been configured by the researchers so that it can stabilise tissues and organs.

The tool will minimise the trauma that is caused by surgeries performed with existing techniques and tools. This will increase the recovery time of patients which means s/he will heal sooner. According to Sakes, the tool will improve the field of minimally invasive surgery.

The ovipositor has tiny blades which follow the tongue-and-groove mechanism. Eggs go down inside the host organ with the help of an ovipositor. In the case of the surgical tool, tissues go up the tool.

There is a need for this tool because existing tools are not sophisticated enough. Sakes explained that it has often been seen that the current devices get clogged while removing blood clots.

Speaking to Mail Online, she further explains that reaching remote positions in the body and performing surgeries on miniature structure is difficult with the current tools.

In some cases, when the unwanted growth is removed, smaller parts that are difficult to be seen do not get removed. Researchers are hopeful that this new tool will help them in removing the growth completely.