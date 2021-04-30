Surprise? Bride Left Fuming after Mother-in-Law Announces Her Pregnancy at Son’s Wedding

A bride was recently left fuming on her wedding day after her mother-in-law announced her own pregnancy on the day the former was tying the knot with the latter’s son. To make matters worse, the bride was herself pregnant and hoping to make the announcement at the wedding receptrion following her vows.

The 24-year-old bride shared the incident through Reddit. As she herself was expecting, the bride had thought of announcing the big news at her wedding reception. She elaborated that her reception was a small intimate affair with only a few members invited.

She and few others had their traditional speeches ready when out of the blue, her mother-in-law wanted to say a few words when the couple sat down to eat. “We said that it would be great, but that she would need to go before my husband," wrote the woman.

The woman revealed that she didn’t even ask her mother-in-law about what she was planning to say, ‘stupidly’ thinking that she would talk about them at their wedding. The nonchalance proved to be a big mistake as the woman revealed that her mother-in-law took the occasion to announce her own pregnancy. “She’s still pretty young and very healthy but it was a huge shock that just completely took over all night," she added.

Coping up with the news, the daughter-in-law decided to not talk about her own pregnancy, The Mirror reported. The woman went on to say that she didn’t talk to her mother-in-law for several days as she thought the attention was taken away from her without the couple’s permission and “it was so unfair to spring that on us”.

In the end, the bride felt that she herself seemed to have ruined her special day by being “selfish" and by overreacting.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here