'Surprise': Imran Khan Memes Take Over Twitter as Pakistan's Political Drama Intensifies

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan somehow managed to turn the table around on Monday as the deputy speaker turned down the no-confidence motion against his government. While the situation in Pakistan continues to intensify, Tweeples all across the globe have managed to lighten up moods by sharing memes. Imran Khan has been fighting tooth and nail to dodge attempts to oust him and on Sunday sought fresh elections after dissolving parliament, a move the opposition called treasonous and vowed to fight. The deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Imran Khan’s party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), blocked an opposition no-confidence motion that Khan had widely been expected to lose, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Khan’s ex-wife came out all guns blazing against him, calling him a “mad man" who is “not only risking treason for himself but also putting a nuclear state in unstable chaos".

Reham Khan, in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, called Imran Khan a man “so egotistical that is willing to not only risk treason for himself but also put a nuclear state in a state of unstable chaos and anarchy because he is not getting what he wants". “I mean the fact that he does not respect the rule of law, the fact that he has no respect, nor can perhaps read the constitution is extremely, extremely unsafe for the entire region," Reham Khan said. She went on to say that she deserves “a lot more sympathy" than she has been getting for having “dealt with this man".

“I think people across the region will appreciate when I said I had to deal with this man who is clearly off the rails. I think I need a lot more sympathy than I have been getting. I mean this is the action of a mad man," she said.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had called the blocking of the vote “nothing short of high treason" and said on Twitter there would be consequences for “blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution." He added he hoped the Supreme Court would uphold the Constitution.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, promised a sit-in at parliament and told reporters, “We are also moving to the Supreme Court today."

