Surpurrrrise! Cat Does the Most Cat Thing, Gets Startled By its Own Feet

There are so many cute and funny videos of cats on the internet. They can be seen imitating their owners, playing football or hide and seek with a mouse. Recently, a clip of a feline has surfaced on social media and it is too cute to ignore.

In the video, the cat can be initially seen lying on its back and licking its paws. But, suddenly it appears surprised by looking at its back feet. The feline reacts as if it has seen its feet for the first time. The reaction of the pussy is making netizens say “aww”.

The clip has been posted on Reddit and Facebook. The caption of the post reads, “Woah, I got 2 of them?!?!”

It has garnered more than 64K views and 3K likes on Facebook. It has also been shared more than 1K times.

On Reddit, the video’s title reads, “Kitty discovering she has feet.” It has received more than 20K upvotes. Besides, netizens have flooded the post with comments.

Commenting on the post on Reddit, one user wrote, “just wait until she discovers her tail.”

Another asked the owner of the post to wait until the cat finds she has four legs. A person said he loved the way the feline paused while licking its feet.

One netizen called it “sweet baby”.

Sharing his experience, a Redditor wrote that his cat is six and it “chases her tail like a dog sometimes.”

A user highlighted how the cat’s eye widened when she saw its back feet. He found it so cute.