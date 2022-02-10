'Surreal': Brothers Separated Over Five Decades Ago Unite After Watching Weather Forecast

For those of you who have grown up gorging on Indian movies, the stereotypical lost and found formula that our movies portrayed cannot have escaped you. Movies high on family drama where brothers separated at birth re-unite towards the end with a happy ending have been very common. But how often does this reel life story play put in real life as well? The idea may feel fat fetched but real-life brothers in the US, Randy Waites and Eddy Waites would tell you otherwise. These brothers have just come to know that the other existed through a series of co-incidences and is a real-life rendition of the Bollywood lost and found the formula.

Randy Waites was watching the weather forecast news on KCRA 3, the local news channel in California, when instead his attention was drawn to the man being interviewed who shared his own surname. The man’s name, Eddie Waites, had flashed on the screen for just about 10 seconds but that was enough for Randy to start thinking about whether they had a connection. Randy told KCRA 3 that he had never come across a man with a similar surname as his so that got him intrigued.

Randy, who grew up without knowing his father, wanted his daughter to search for information on the man on the TV after viewing the show. She was able to locate a phone number and a call was made that forever transformed their lives. Randy’s daughter Cambria told KCRA 3 that even she thought Eddie’s features resembled that of her father, especially around the eyes. “I did my research, searched up his name, looked up all I could,” she said.

The first phone call of the brothers lasted for long with both with Eddie saying it was like a chill all the way from his head to his toes. He said that Eddie has been texting him photos of their grandfather and telling him family history he never knew. Randy and Eddie finally met and KCRA 3 news was there to witness the grand reunion.

After being reunited, the two 50-year-old siblings are not only making up for a lost time, but Randy is also learning more about their father and his side of the family, which he previously knew nothing about.

