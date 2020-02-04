Surreal Video of 'Polite' Lioness and Her Cubs Making Way for Bikers in Gujarat Goes Viral

Ever thought of the possibility of a wild animal such as lion giving way to humans after the latter enters their territory?

Something like that recently did happen. A video of a lioness and two of her cubs making way for a bike with two men on it is creating a buzz on social media.

In the 36-second video shared by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, a lioness can be seen coming out of a jungle and walking on an unmetalled or ‘Kucha’ road.

Both the cubs are seen following the big cat. After a few seconds, a bike is seen coming from the front and suddenly applying brakes seeing the lioness and her cubs. The animals silently make way for the farmer on the bike to pass.

The clip has been reportedly recorded in the Gir national park in Gujarat.

The caption of the video read, "This #viralvideo shows a #lioness and two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space."

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

IFS officer, Susanta Nanda also shared the same video posted by the Rajya Sabha lawmaker and captioned it, "Ours is a Civilised country.. So are our lions."

Since being shared, the viral video has been viewed over 7,600 times and received almost 700 likes.

Here's how others reacted to the viral video:

Similarly we humans must respect the animal's space — Satyen Mehta (@SatyenMehta1) February 3, 2020

Watched too many videos of #Gir lions. Never seen them attacking humans, even if humans are getting real close to them with their motor bikes. Surreal behavior of Asiatic Lions. — Ajay Malage (@BeingAjay_79) February 3, 2020

Incredible wildlife. — Aman Agrawal (@ag2607) February 3, 2020

