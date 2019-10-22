Surreal Video Showing Fire Burning Inside a Tree Leaves Twitterati in Disbelief

We often have heard about instances that when lightning strikes a tree, it mostly blows it apart.

There are many things about nature which even in the 21st century is not known to most of us. Nature has something new to offer each day and some of these things are so bizarre that it becomes hard to believe.

Recently, a tree struck by lightning, began to burn from inside. A video of the unique incident was shared by a Twitter user and it soon became viral.

In the 15-second clip, a blaze is glowing through an opening in the tree trunk. The part of the trunk is seen gradually turning into ashes. The caption of the incredible video reads, "A look inside a tree that has been struck by lightning."

A look inside a tree that has been struck by lightning. pic.twitter.com/IGcgu00fYm — So Fain (@sofain) October 20, 2019

Since being shared, the clip has already been watched 15 million times and has garnered over 5 lakh likes. It has also been re-tweeted over 1 lakh 29 thousand times.

As expected, the clip has created quite a buzz among people on social media, with some finding it difficult to believe that it has actually happened.

I'm not an expert on these things but I heavily doubt that's how trees work regarfing lightning. — Svenobi (AKA Svennymat) (@Svenobi1) October 21, 2019

Why is the ground so dry and the sky so light, if there is a thunderstorm in progress or only very recently passed? I'm already suspecting trick photography here, and I haven't even done a frame-by-frame analysis yet. — Julie 🏳️‍🌈 Montoya 🕷️ (@JulieMontoya20) October 20, 2019

I thought it was fake — Joshuarizzello (@Joshua2003ri) October 21, 2019

I wonder if that’s real? — Gretchen Winans (@gretchen_winans) October 21, 2019

While some of the users compared it with the Great Eye from The Lord of the Rings movie series that was originally written by J R R Tolkien.

Holy crap thought this was the eye of Sauron until I read the caption pic.twitter.com/L2o9CA9Jy5 — BiFWrestlingFan (@BiF4Wrestling) October 20, 2019

Looks like you could forge a Ring of Power in that thing... — Jamin Grey (@JaminGrey) October 20, 2019

However, this is not the first time that fire is seen burning inside a tree. Two separate incidents in 2017 left people appalled when an image and a video of such natural occurrence were shared on social media.

This tree was hit by lightning in Baldwyn, MS. It burned the inside. From @jkroxie pic.twitter.com/OKXNMZrmVi — James Spann (@spann) April 22, 2017

This was one of the most insane sights I saw while covering -this hollow tree burning from with #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/LwLjxyM9yu — Lilia Luciano (@lilialuciano) October 13, 2017

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.