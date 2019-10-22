Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Surreal Video Showing Fire Burning Inside a Tree Leaves Twitterati in Disbelief

Recently, a tree apparently struck by lightning, began to burn from inside. A video of the unique incident was shared by a Twitter user and it soon became viral.

Trending Desk

October 22, 2019
Surreal Video Showing Fire Burning Inside a Tree Leaves Twitterati in Disbelief
Screenshot from video tweeted by @sofain.

We often have heard about instances that when lightning strikes a tree, it mostly blows it apart.

There are many things about nature which even in the 21st century is not known to most of us. Nature has something new to offer each day and some of these things are so bizarre that it becomes hard to believe.

Recently, a tree struck by lightning, began to burn from inside. A video of the unique incident was shared by a Twitter user and it soon became viral.

In the 15-second clip, a blaze is glowing through an opening in the tree trunk. The part of the trunk is seen gradually turning into ashes. The caption of the incredible video reads, "A look inside a tree that has been struck by lightning."

Since being shared, the clip has already been watched 15 million times and has garnered over 5 lakh likes. It has also been re-tweeted over 1 lakh 29 thousand times.

As expected, the clip has created quite a buzz among people on social media, with some finding it difficult to believe that it has actually happened.

While some of the users compared it with the Great Eye from The Lord of the Rings movie series that was originally written by J R R Tolkien.

However, this is not the first time that fire is seen burning inside a tree. Two separate incidents in 2017 left people appalled when an image and a video of such natural occurrence were shared on social media.

