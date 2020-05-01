'Surrender to Dance of Uncertainty': Heartfelt Lessons Irrfan Khan's Sons Learnt From Their Father

"Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe" - this is one of the many lessons that actor Irrfan Khan taught his two sons, Babil and Ayaan.

On May 1, after his demise, his wife Sutapa and his sons posted a heartfelt note through the late actor's Twitter account. The whole country is coping with the loss of actor Irrfan Khan, who died at the age of 53 in Mumbai on April 29. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour two years ago. He passed away on Wednesday morning after being admitted to the hospital following a colon infection.

The bereaved family has released a statement, saying that they were touched as millions were grieving their loss with them.



The statement says, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It's a gain of the things he taught us." Towards the end of the statement, Sutapa writes that she had asked her sons to sum up a lesson that their father had taught them.

While Babil, 22, wrote "Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe", his younger brother Ayaan wrote, "Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you."

A lot has been said about Irrfan, the actor. But through this one open note from the family, we got a glimpse into who Irrfan was as a husband, as a father and as a human. Both the lessons are about being independent, a master of your own thoughts and to know that nothing is for certain. Earlier,

Babil took to social media and wrote on his Insta story, "I'm deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I'm not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you."

Back in 2015, Ayaan, who had acted with his father in 'Life of Pi' took over his Irrfan's Twitter account with #AskAyaanaboutIrrfan. He tweeted that what he loved most about his dad was that: "He is always himself." And when someone asked him whether Irrfan was a 'cool' man or an 'angry' one, this is what his son responded.



@irrfan_k @akayaank hello ayaan! Did u fly kite? is he a cool man or angry one? Does he shout on u? Does he laugh often or a serious man? — Simy Verma (@simver10) November 19, 2015



Irrfan's messages to his sons come as consolation to everyone grieving his death right now. As the world mourns the loss of a great actor, his lopsided grin, witty one-liners and true to life characters are all that we've been left with.