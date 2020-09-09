Survival of the Fittest? Hair-raising Video Of Fierce Fight Between Mongoose and Snake Goes Viral

Mongoose vs Snake – the conflict of ages – is all too familiar. Another chapter was added to this rivalry recently when a mongoose displayed its customary skills to nab an unaware snake resting on a tree.

A video of the fight has surfaced on the web, which shows the mongoose jump at least 3 to 4 feet high above the ground to catch a dark, at least 5 feet long snake. A battle ensues, which is clearly dominated by the attacker.

The video was shared by the Office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests of West Nashik Division, Maharashtra on Twitter on Tuesday. It has gathered a few thousand views so far. The video was captioned: “The smaller the creature, the bolder its spirit... Survival of the Fittest.”

Watch the video here:

Well, mongoose may be smaller in size, but it is well known for its ability to beat a snake on any good day. And the creature indeed turned outfitter this day.

The Indian grey mongooses are known for their agility, thick coats, and specialized acetylcholine receptors that render them resistant or immune to snake venom. They can beat a cobra easily.

The snake can be seen resting unaware on a low hanging branch of a tree in the 45-second clip show. In one leap, the mongoose catches hold of it and after a little bit of struggle, pulls it down to the ground. The mongoose continues to choke its enemy and later disappears in the woods carrying the prey.

The post attracted several comments from Twitterati. None other than Congress MP Jairam Ramesh joined the netizens, calling it “amazing”. Another user marveled at the pinpoint accuracy with which the mongoose aimed the neck of the snake. Some wondered if the reptile was a cobra.