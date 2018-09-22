GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

Survivors of Sexual Abuse Decide to School Donald Trump and Tell Him 'Why I Didn't Report'

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
(TRIGGER WARNING: The following story contains stories of assault which may bring an unwanted emotional and/or physical response. Readers discretion is advised.)

It was after Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of having sexually assaulted her in high school that the conversation around sexual harassment has come up in the media circuits yet again.

While the #MeToo movement, which celebrates its first anniversary next month, provided a podium for victims of assault to come out with their heart-rendering stories and putting the guilty under the eye of the justice system, Christine's story has been gaining much media attention, putting the spotlight on the accountability of a sexual abuser and the lengths to which people go on to defend these perpetrators under the name of 'assault by the radical-left'.

Survivors of sexual assault are sharing their stories using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport to talk about their assault and state why they chose to not tell someone after US President Donald Trump called on Christine Blasey Ford to come forward with records of her sexual assault report against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.







However, immediately after Trump defended Kavanaugh on social media, several people decided to call out the hypocrisy and posted their stories of #WhyIDidntReport.

1.) How #WhyIDidntReport started




2.) Because culture said silence is the norm




3.) Because there is an embarrassment in changing minds




4.) Because people don't believe you










5.) Because the guilty are not punished










6.) Because there are invisible scars




7.) Because of belonging to the minority community




8.) Because the perpetrator is someone you knew or trusted













More power to ALL survivors of assault.
