Suryakumar Yadav Praised, KL Rahul Trolled: How Fans Reacted to India's T20I Win Over South Africa

A tricky pitch at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram saw South Africa struggling as soon as they stepped out to bat after having lost the toss. Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar sent back as many as five South African batters inside the first three overs of the match as the visitors looked all over the place with 9/5 on the scoreboard in the first T20I on Wednesday.

Keshav Maharaj’s timely 41 helped South Africa cross the 100 mark but a target of 107 seemed like a cakewalk for the mighty Indians. It wasn’t. India lost their biggies early on. First, skipper Rohit Sharma departed for a duck, then, Virat Kohli walked back for 3. Knowing they had plenty of time to get to the finish line, opener KL Rahul stuck around and held his wicket till the very end.

Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, currently in the form of his life, played a different game altogether. Despite India scoring their lowest in the powerplay (17 runs in 6 overs), SKY decided to play an aggressive knock. He did just that and slammed a half-century, (50 in 33 deliveries) an inning that was laced with three maximums and five boundaries. The knock also helped Suryakumar register the most T20I runs in a calendar year: 732 runs. The exciting cricketer now sees himself at the 2nd spot on the ICC T20I batter chart.

KL Rahul, however, faced plenty of criticism on social media for “stat padding” as he too brought up fifty but in 56 deliveries. His strike rate was 91.

There was a section of fans who described KL’s knock as a crucial one as they believed that going slow and steady rather than throwing away the wicket even in a low-scoring game helped India reach the target without much drama on the otherwise tricky surface.

“Imagine trolling KL who is the only player in the whole match sustains in powerplay and saved the team from collapse and leads to the win in the toughest conditions that’s Twitter clowns for you. Anyways well played KL you really did what the team needed off,” commented one Twitter user.

“KL Rahul played a good innings today. Just don’t look at the stat and decide. He faced a probing spell from the seamers that consumed Kohli & Rohit, on a pitch that was doing a lot early on,” chimed in another.

In the end, KL Rahul was all praises of SKY’s batting.

“This was hard work. Was unbelievable for Surya to come out and play the shots. We saw how the ball was flying and for Surya to come out with that approach was phenomenal. After the first ball, he wanted to be aggressive and take on the bowler. He said he wanted to play his shots and gets some runs. That helped me to take my time and play one end,” KL said to Star Sports after the match.

