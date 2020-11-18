News18 Logo

Suryakumar Yadav Tries to Pump Up Kohli After Liking 'Paper Captain' Meme, Gets Trolled (Again)

IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav was recently in the eye of a social media storm after he reportedly 'liked' a meme on Twitter that took shots at Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Buzz Staff

Suryakumar Yadav found himself on the wrong side of the Internet recently after the Mumbai Indians star batsman reportedly "liked" a fan-made meme-tweet that praised MI captain Rohit Sharma while calling Virat Kohli a paper captain indirectly.

Yadav was quick to undo the "liking" bit but it was too late. Twitterati screenshotted the apparent goof-up by Yadav and trolled the cricketer mercilessly. Sharing the screenshot of the incident, many reminded the talented player about the Australia tour snub and that "actions" like these would prevent him from making to the Team India's playing XI.

While Yadav did not pay heed to the online trolling, the MI batsman did respond to a video tweeted by Virat Kohli ahead of the Australian series. The 20-second video shared on Tuesday by the Indian captain showed Kohli honing his skills against fast bowlers and spinners.

“Love test cricket practice sessions,” Kohli captioned the video.

Also Read: Watch: Virat Kohli Hits the Nets for Upcoming Series Against Australia

Responding to the video, Yadav wrote: "Energy 🔥 Sound 🔥 can’t wait to watch Domination 🔥#theBrand".

Was Yadav trying to diffuse the situation? Kohli fans believed so and the trolling continued.

There were, however, many fans who backed Kumar.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav's Old Tweets Praising Kohli Resurface After Death Stare Contest Causes Outrage

Earlier, Kumar had grabbed headlines with his stunning batting display in the recently-concluded IPL 2020 season. With impressive knocks one after another, cricket fans were on the side of Yadav when the MI batter stood with a deadpan expression on his face staring at RCB's Kohli. Both players kept looking at each other before Yadav walked away.


