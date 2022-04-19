Suryakumar Yadav Reveals He Was 'Terrified' During Death Stare Contest With Kohli in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav was hailed by IPL fans back in 2020 when the Mumbai Indians’ star kept his cool after the then Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli walked towards him and the two got into a death stare contest. Yadav who recently appeared on the episode of Breakfast With Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur revealed that he may have looked “chill” on the surface because he was chewing gum but deep inside he was petrified when Kohli stood in his face.

For those who need a refresher, MI was taking on RCB and in the last ball of the 13th over, Yadav hit Dale Steyn to extra cover where Kohli fielded the ball. Since it was the end of the over, Kohli kept walking towards the crease while the MI batsman stood with a deadpan expression on his face staring back at Kohli. Both players kept looking at each other before Yadav walked away.

Also Read: ‘I’m Here’: Suryakumar Yadav’s Priceless Reaction After Match-winning Knock Against RCB is Everything

Recalling the incident, Yadav, fondly known as SKY, told Kapur: “It’s his style. He (Virat) brings a different level of energy to the ground. That game was so important for both the teams, his sledging was on a whole different level during that match.” The Mumbai Indians batter further added he was completely focused on himself and whatever may come, he had to win the match for his team without saying anything back to Kohli.

Speaking of the stare back at King Kohli, Yadav said that it was instinctive. “I was chewing gum during the moment but inside I was completely petrified and shi**ing bricks. My heartbeat was racing. The voices inside me begged me to not say anything back to Kohli,” the batter revealed.

That stare, that damned stare

and clearly Suryakumar Yadav won it. You don't get to see any player especially an Indian giving it back to Kohli. Absolutely loved the confidence and cold aggression in that stare #RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/0Jy9BqHgeG — Adarsh (@BeingAdarshhh) October 28, 2020

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s Old Tweets Praising Kohli Resurface After Death Stare Contest Causes Outrage

You can find Suryakumar Yadav’s interview with Gaurav Kapur here:

The incident had created plenty of noise on social media back in 2020 as many Kohli fans felt that sledging Yadav seemed a little far-fetched and showed his “desperation” to win the game.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.