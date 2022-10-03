Suryakumar Yadav's Fireworks Against South Africa Summed Up With These Hilarious Memes

Suryakumar Yadav is a treat to watch every time he steps out in the middle. Sunday evening was no exception when Yadav lit up the ‘SKY’ in Guwahati at the Barsapara Stadium during the second T20I contest between India and South Africa. With Indian openers KL Rahul (57) and Rohit Sharma (43) giving India a solid start after having lost the toss, Yadav arrived to the scene with 107/2 on the scoreboard in 11.3 overs.

India needed to carry on the momentum in the middle overs and Suryakumar Yadav was up for the challenge. As the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemed content at the non-striker’s end in the first half of their explosive partnership, Yadav decided to go ballistic. The exciting cricketer smacked five maximums and as many boundaries in his 22-ball 61.

Kohli joined the party later on, smashing an unbeaten 49*, but it was SKY’s show that made the big impact as South Africa fell short by 16 runs while chasing India’s target of 238.

Suryakumar Yadav is now in a league of his own. He has the most runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year, he’s the fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year in terms of balls faced, and has the most sixes by an Indian batter in a calendar year.

His 360 display on Sunday elicited plenty of reactions from cricket fans in India but it were the memes that perfectly summed up his fireworks with the bat.

It’s worth reminding that South Africa’s efforts with the bat, although in vain, were a grim reminder that the Indian bowling attack was ordinary despite having an unfathomable target of 238 on the board.

David Miller and Quinton de Kock stitched together a partnership of 174 runs after South Africa were reduced to 47/3.

