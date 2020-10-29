Suryakumar Yadav's Old Tweets Praising Kohli Resurface After the Death Stare Contest Causes Outrage

That Virat Kohli is one of the finest in the business is no secret. Kohli's consistency with the bat and his match-winning abilities are a sight to behold. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the entire country roots for him every time he's in action, including Mumbai Indians' star Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav once again proved his worth when he batted for Mumbai Indians on Wednesday night, reminding the Indian selectors to take notice of him. Chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore's score of 165, the right-handed batsman was on song, scoring an unbeaten 79*, a knock that was decorated with 10 boundaries and 3 sixes. Yadav won the match for his team by scoring a boundary and responded with a priceless reaction.

However, there was a moment during the run-chase that didn't sit well with cricket lovers especially Virat Kohli fans.

In the last ball of the 13th over, Yadav hit Dale Steyn to extra cover where Kohli fielded the ball. Since it was the end of the over, Kohli kept walking towards the crease while the MI batsman stood with a deadpan expression on his face staring at Kohli. Both players kept looking at each other before Yadav walked away.

Kohli came to sledge SuryaKumar Yadav during the break and Surya left like a gentleman. This shows how desperate Virat is to win this IPL. Didn’t expect this from a player like Virat Kohli.#MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/AezwF3gyuG — Nishant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) October 28, 2020

The moment was captured on camera and Twitterati were critical of Kohli. On the flip side, Yadav was lauded for "giving it back" to Kohli, something not usual on the cricket field.

Shameful act by virat kohli and no reason for sledge to Surya Kumar Yadav #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/y4mtnzq2j5 — Sam (@sameersheikh45) October 29, 2020

That stare, that damned stare and clearly Suryakumar Yadav won it. You don't get to see any player especially an Indian giving it back to Kohli. Absolutely loved the confidence and cold aggression in that stare #RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/0Jy9BqHgeG — Adarsh (@BeingAdarshhh) October 28, 2020

Dhoni with youngstersKohli with youngstersClass pic.twitter.com/RvC5LPoOBR — CA Anshu # (@Tharakipan) October 28, 2020

But is there any bad blood between the two? A section of social media came out to diffuse the heated situation between the two by bringing back old tweets of Yadav to life wherein he was all praises of Team India and RCB skipper.

Suryakumar Yadav's Tweets for Virat Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav always loved Virat Kohli's batting and always Appreciate Kohli's Performance and Achivements.!! pic.twitter.com/PYvXi81rht — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 28, 2020

Here are the tweets:

For a reason. One word for his journey to reach top of the world. Anyone ? pic.twitter.com/89iZIbByhi — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 5, 2019

In the big SHOES. Where there is pressure dr is him. I hav seen GOD walking at Number 3 for India to bat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zoRfXtillE — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 20, 2016

Yadav has piled up 362 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 155 while averaging over 40.