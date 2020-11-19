Sushant Singh Rajput 'Fans' Want to Boycott 'Bingo' Snacks Because Ranveer Singh Talked Science in Ad

In the latest outrage on desi Twitter, a brand that sells chips and snacks has come under attack following an advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh. The ad inadvertently has miffed Sushant Singh Rajput's fans.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a curious man who also loved knowing about science and the cosmos. This was revealed across his social media accounts and has been documented in his interviews. It was considered "unorthodox" for a Bollywood actor to be so interested in space and quantum physics. Singh's Mumbai residence was decked with the iconic moon landing photograph, phases of the moon, space missions. The actor even got himself a uniform made during his visit to NASA.

Remembering Singh, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, "What I automatically recall about Sushant is his how much interested he had about everything in life. He was always curious to learn about everything -- the unknown, space, about quantum physics, about acting, about filmmaking."

But why is #BoycottBingo trending on microblogging site?

Ranveer Singh, appearing in the Bingo! ad is hit with the question: Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai? To which Singh's character responds by talking about paradoxical photons, algorithms, and aliens.

While the ad seemed pretty harmless on the surface and didn't have any direct references to Sushant Singh itself, his fans, however, believed that Ranveer "mocked" the late actor by talking about science-- something the former loved dearly.

"Yeah Sushi has mad angles he knows physics well. Dare to mock him. Dare to wear the same style.

Ranveer are you jealous because Sushi earn respect and love from millions and also he has millions of fan?

Ranveer I won't forgive this!" wrote one disgruntled fan.

#BoycottBingo : @BingoSnacks Takedown that New Bingo Ad with Mr Cartoon - Ranvir Ching !It Indirectly Points to Our Sushant Singh Rajput. If you'll not take it down & will not remove Mr Ranvir Cartoon Ching ,You'll have to face Further Consequences from the public by boycotting pic.twitter.com/bwR5gAmE1l — Ҡıʀaռ (SSRF) ||1D-MUTUALS CHECK PINNED TWEET (@zayniesgal) November 18, 2020

Is it Bingo who's putting their gun on Ranveer's shoulder or is it Ranveer aiming through Bingo?#BoycottBingo — Shweta Singh (@Shwetaaa_10) November 18, 2020

Paradoxical PhotonsE=mc2Aliens ki feelingsWhat do you mean by using this words?Why you guys are targeting a man who can't even defend himself?But we will defend! SSRians,show them! #BoycottBingo #NoSushantNoBollywood @nilotpalm3 @smitaparikh2 @iRaviTiwari pic.twitter.com/TNSTYnrMDA — Justice For SSR (@JoyaTikader) November 18, 2020

what a shameful person you are @RanveerOfficialnever heard anyone from bw discuss science except Sushant you guys have left no stone unturned in mocking him. at least have some respect for his soul!#BoycottBingo — amaira (@amairas_07) November 18, 2020

You can talk about Photons but you need a genius brain like Sushant to understand photons!#BoycottBingo — Tweety (@Tweetycutie18) November 18, 2020

Uploaded on November 13, the brand disabled the comments and "like-dislike" button on YouTube following the heated online outrage.