Fly a Plane, Learn Morse Code: Sushant Singh Rajput Had 50 Dreams on His Bucket List

A year after young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, his fans still keep his legacy alive. Sushant Singh Rajput wished to reach for the stars. On the big screen, Singh’s career was studded with memorable performances in Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore. Off-screen, Singh “time-travelled" through his Meade telescope which he used to visit the Saturn rings, Jupiter moons, and on the days of clear skies, even the Andromeda Galaxy. Other than his interest in multiple things, Singh also had a list of 50 things he wished to do. Following his demise, the list of his ’50 dream,’ had gone viral.

In September 2019, Rajput had posted handwritten notes of the dreams he wanted to fulfil, and then posted updates on the ones he managed to achieve.

“Learn to fly a plane. Learn morse code," were some of the dreams on his list. While some of the the dreams were personal, like learning to be an archer, some of them were also things that expended to helping more people. He wanted to teach more women self-defense techniques, work for free education and teach dance to kids and help them prepare for defense force. Most of Rajput’s goals were humble: He wanted to learn how to farm. He wanted to learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favorite songs. Some of the goals, he never got to fulfill.

The heartbreaking end of a dreamer: the 50 dreams of #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/VPgR8Tr0qJ— Mahim Pratap Singh (@mayhempsingh) June 14, 2020

Rajput also posted regular updates on social media whenever he achieved those dreams.

Whether it was learning to fly a plane.

Or training and participating in the Ironman triathlon.

And helping more women train in self-defense.

Yes let’s do this. Dream 33/50Help train more and more women in Self-Defense. #livingdreams #lovingdreams https://t.co/mkNFXVwPAb— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 7, 2019

Or learn archery.

Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.#selfmusing Dream 37/50 Ambidextrous archer #livingmydreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/gEN68t4L5q— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 27, 2019

Here are some of the many dreams he didn’t get to fulfil before his demise.

26. Visit LIGO. 27. Raise a horse 28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 29. Work for Free Education 30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 31. Learn KRIYA Yoga ‍♂️ 32. Visit Antarctica 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 34. Shoot an Active Volcano pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

My 50 DREAMS & counting…! ————————1. Learn how to Fly a Plane ✈️ 2. Train for IronMan triathlon ‍♂️3. Play a Cricket Match left-handed 4. Learn Morse Code _.. 5. Help kids learn about Space. 6. Play tennis with a Champion 7. Do a Four Clap Push-Up ! (1/6) … pic.twitter.com/8HDqlTNmb6— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019

In the months after his death, Rajput’s family set up a foundation in his name to support young talent in “areas close to his heart" such as cinema, science and sports. It will be called Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF). The family also announced its decision to turn the late actor’s childhood home in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar area into a memorial for his fans.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here