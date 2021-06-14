CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fly a Plane, Learn Morse Code: Sushant Singh Rajput Had 50 Dreams on His Bucket List

Image credits: Twitter/ Sushant Singh Rajput.

Image credits: Twitter/ Sushant Singh Rajput.

In September 2019, Rajput had posted handwritten notes of the dreams he wanted to fulfil, and then posted updates on the ones he managed to achieve.

A year after young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, his fans still keep his legacy alive. Sushant Singh Rajput wished to reach for the stars. On the big screen, Singh’s career was studded with memorable performances in Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore. Off-screen, Singh “time-travelled" through his Meade telescope which he used to visit the Saturn rings, Jupiter moons, and on the days of clear skies, even the Andromeda Galaxy. Other than his interest in multiple things, Singh also had a list of 50 things he wished to do. Following his demise, the list of his ’50 dream,’ had gone viral.

In September 2019, Rajput had posted handwritten notes of the dreams he wanted to fulfil, and then posted updates on the ones he managed to achieve.

“Learn to fly a plane. Learn morse code," were some of the dreams on his list. While some of the the dreams were personal, like learning to be an archer, some of them were also things that expended to helping more people. He wanted to teach more women self-defense techniques, work for free education and teach dance to kids and help them prepare for defense force. Most of Rajput’s goals were humble: He wanted to learn how to farm. He wanted to learn the guitar chords of 50 of his favorite songs. Some of the goals, he never got to fulfill.

Rajput also posted regular updates on social media whenever he achieved those dreams.

Whether it was learning to fly a plane.

Or training and participating in the Ironman triathlon.

And helping more women train in self-defense.

Or learn archery.

Here are some of the many dreams he didn’t get to fulfil before his demise.

In the months after his death, Rajput’s family set up a foundation in his name to support young talent in “areas close to his heart" such as cinema, science and sports. It will be called Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF). The family also announced its decision to turn the late actor’s childhood home in Patna’s Rajiv Nagar area into a memorial for his fans.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

first published:June 14, 2021, 10:18 IST