Sushant Singh Rajput Immortalised a Special Word 'Seri' in 'Dil Bechara'. Here's What it Means

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death has made Dil Bechara more than just another film. It’s the final work of a young actor who was immensely loved by the country, and his last memory.

The movie is a remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as Hazel and Augustus respectively.

The original movie was based on a book of the same name by John Greene. One of the most significant dialogues in both the book and movie was "Okay", which Augustus had said symbolised "forever." It also meant that the two of them would never give up on each other.

In the official remake, Dil Bechara, the same symbolism has been incorporated into the storyline, but with a different word - Seri.

Soon after the film released, fans, teary-eyed and emotional, desperately googled to find out what the word means. Google Trends show that people were looking up the full form of the word as well.

The word actually is from the Tamil language, it means "okay." Several people took to Twitter to talk about the same:

Seri is a meaning of okay is tamil word — Krish (@Krish82842394) July 6, 2020

Oh I have heard this word but didn't know the meaning...I thought its a name of person 😛 Seri ❤ — toilet paper ♥ (@mudscent_soul) July 25, 2020

Idk tamil but this is for sure that i will never forget the word and its meaning - Seri💔#DilBechara #Sushant — PRATHAM AGARWAL (@be_like_bhaiya) July 24, 2020

Seri is Ok in Tamil language. In August 5, 2008, first day of my articleship training, I heard word Sery for almost 100 times in office and thought why they are saying sorry every single time when someone asks something to them. At last I got the courage to ask a senior there and — Krishna Bohara (@KrishBoh) July 25, 2020

Seri is a Kannada word Meaning okay — النجم الثاقب ನಜ್ಮಸ್ ಸಾಕಿಬ नजमुस साकिब (@nazmussaqib6) July 24, 2020

Just like Sushant Singh Rajput, the word "seri" has been immortalised in our hearts forever. Okay? Okay.

If this has you in tears, it's okay, you aren't alone. Here's our official review of the movie.