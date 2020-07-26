BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput Immortalised a Special Word 'Seri' in 'Dil Bechara'. Here's What it Means

Soon after the film released, fans, teary eyed and emotional, desperately googled to find out what the word, seri, means.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles released on Disney+Hotstar on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death has made Dil Bechara more than just another film. It’s the final work of a young actor who was immensely loved by the country, and his last memory.

The movie is a remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as Hazel and Augustus respectively.

The original movie was based on a book of the same name by John Greene. One of the most significant dialogues in both the book and movie was "Okay", which Augustus had said symbolised "forever." It also meant that the two of them would never give up on each other.

In the official remake, Dil Bechara, the same symbolism has been incorporated into the storyline, but with a different word - Seri.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘Worshipping’ Rajinikanth in ‘Dil Bechara’ Wins Over Thalaiva Fans

Soon after the film released, fans, teary-eyed and emotional, desperately googled to find out what the word means. Google Trends show that people were looking up the full form of the word as well.

Capture

The word actually is from the Tamil language, it means "okay." Several people took to Twitter to talk about the same:

Just like Sushant Singh Rajput, the word "seri" has been immortalised in our hearts forever. Okay? Okay.

If this has you in tears, it's okay, you aren't alone. Here's our official review of the movie.

