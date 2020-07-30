Sushant Singh Rajput Once Said Coding will be the Future Language, It is Now in the NEP

As the government announced several new reforms under the New Education Policy on Wednesday, a clip of Sushant Singh Rajput's video is going viral where he is stressing on the need to have coding in the school curriculum.

"65% of the students who are going to kindergarten this year will do jobs in technology that we haven't invented yet," he says in an old interview adding that in a situation like this, even schools are clueless as to what to teach to students. Sushant says that coding will have to be included in the curriculum as this is going to be the language that we will need in the next few years.

He also says that in the global education structure, focus is being laid on emotional efficiency and how to deal with unknown situations. "Initially the change was constant, but now the rate of change is changing. And in situation when we don't know what to do, emotional stability is needed," he adds.

Among many other reforms announced, the government announced that coding will be taught from Class 6 onwards. The announcement was made in by Education Ministry officials at a press conference, which held in the presence of Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meet on Wednesday. In the press meet, School Education secretary Anita Karwal listed out some 'path breaking reforms' in the policy, which involved inclusion of coding in class 6th curriculum.

With this, many are seeing Sushant's views on technology and education as prophetic. In fact, Sushant had passion for astronomy and stars and owned a his Meade telescope which he used to see the Saturn rings, Jupiter moons, and on the days of clear skies, even the Andromeda Galaxy. Actors have remembered as someone who had more books in his vanity van than costumes for the shoot. The young actor who died by suicide in June was an engineering graduate who had cracked the national-level entrance test with a single-digit rank.