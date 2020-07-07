BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dialogue from 'Dil Bechara' is Breaking Hearts

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

One particular dialogue by Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny in Dil Bechara, has specifically left people teary-eyed.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
Dil Bechara, based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, will be Sushant Singh Rajput's last film and will hit the screens on July 24. The trailer of the movie has struck an emotional chord with the film being released a month after his death. The film, to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, also features debutante actor Sanjana Sanghi.

The trailer, released on Monday, has already crossed a whopping 5 million likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours, more than the trailers of two of all-time biggest blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, these are merely the likes from Fox Star Hindi's official YouTube channel.

One particular dialogue by Sushant has specifically left people teary-eyed.

"Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum decide nehi kar sakte, lekin kaise jeena hai woh toh hum decide kar sakte hai", — the heartbreaking dialogue is based on the famous line from Green's book, "We don't get to decide when to be born and when to die. But what we can decide is how to live our lives."

From, "This dialogue gave me goosebumps" to "This is heartbreaking," the words spoken by Manny (Sushant) to cheer up Kizie Basu(Sanjana), who has cancer, has made netizens very emotional.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling young adult novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group.

Also starring, Saif Ali Khan, the movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.

