Sushant Singh Rajput's Dialogue from 'Dil Bechara' is Breaking Hearts

Dil Bechara, based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, will be Sushant Singh Rajput's last film and will hit the screens on July 24. The trailer of the movie has struck an emotional chord with the film being released a month after his death. The film, to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, also features debutante actor Sanjana Sanghi.

The trailer, released on Monday, has already crossed a whopping 5 million likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours, more than the trailers of two of all-time biggest blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, these are merely the likes from Fox Star Hindi's official YouTube channel.

One particular dialogue by Sushant has specifically left people teary-eyed.

"Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum decide nehi kar sakte, lekin kaise jeena hai woh toh hum decide kar sakte hai", — the heartbreaking dialogue is based on the famous line from Green's book, "We don't get to decide when to be born and when to die. But what we can decide is how to live our lives."

From, "This dialogue gave me goosebumps" to "This is heartbreaking," the words spoken by Manny (Sushant) to cheer up Kizie Basu(Sanjana), who has cancer, has made netizens very emotional.

This Dialogue from #DilBecharaTrailer is heartbreaking when he says "Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sake par jeena kaise hai wo hum decide kar skte hai" :(#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/gQK2BUvDtu — Maggi (@JainMaggii) July 6, 2020

It's going to be so emotional and heartbreaking film. Can't handle our tears.

"Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai yeh hum nahi decide kar sakhte hai par kaise jeena hai woh hum decide kar sakhte hai"

Sushant is still alive in our hearts. #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/u6T28ntVIa — Beyond Sumit (@realbeyondsumit) July 6, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue in his last movie Dil Bechara



Tears my eyes #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/PnhxDsnBBX — Harsh Singh Rathore (@HarshSi64566316) July 6, 2020

Dil bechara Trailer released❤️

MAKE SURE DIL BECHARA TRAILER BREAKS ALL RECORDS❤️

°

°

And this epic dialogue from Muvi

Janam kab Lena h aur marna kab h, hm decide nii kr skte,

Par Kaise jeena h, hm decide kr skte h.@DisneyPlusHS @foxstarhindi @sanjanasanghi96 @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/LUiQtXeDnV — Vartika (@Vartika_zany) July 6, 2020

The dialogue from 'Dil Bechara' is going viral. "Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ye hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai vo hum decide kar sakte hain".`Dil Bechara` is going to be tough for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans.

MISS YOU @itsSSR pic.twitter.com/tDMOwQHsZI — Sumant Sharma (@its_sumant) July 7, 2020

This dialogue from dil bechara made me cry

He was such a brilliant actor..

Let us make this most liked trailer on youtube!!❤️#DilBechara



#SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/MpQia9pq2d — ShubHam SingH (@Shubham16525151) July 6, 2020

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling young adult novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group.

Also starring, Saif Ali Khan, the movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24.