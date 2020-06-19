BUZZ

Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Stage Protest Outside Salman Khan's 'Being Human' Store in Bihar

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Social media continues to be riddled with hate messages against such famed stars, with many blaming nepotism by and by for Rajput's death.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Five days since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, the film industry and his fans are still reeling under the shock of his sudden demise. Rajput's death didn't only open the gates around conversations on mental health but also stirred the nepotism storm once more inside the film fraternity.

Days after an FIR was filed against the big names of Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan among others ina court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, social media also came down heavily on 'nepotists' for allegedly ignoring the 34-year-old's talent inside the industry.

A day after Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, his fans in Patna, from where the actor hailed, staged a protest by burning effigies of renowned Bollywood personalities.

Amid fans terming his death as 'planned murder', viral videos show people gathering outside a shop of Salman Khan's 'Being Human' store in Bihar demanding the removal of the actor's poster from the front board.


Besides, social media continues to be riddled with hate messages against such famed stars, with many blaming nepotism by and by for Rajput's death.

Hashtags like 'Bollywood Blocked Sushant', 'Boycott Karan Johar Movie Gang' and many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor started trending on Twitter in the wake of Sushant's demise.

