Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Stage Protest Outside Salman Khan's 'Being Human' Store in Bihar

Five days since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, the film industry and his fans are still reeling under the shock of his sudden demise. Rajput's death didn't only open the gates around conversations on mental health but also stirred the nepotism storm once more inside the film fraternity.

Days after an FIR was filed against the big names of Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan among others ina court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, social media also came down heavily on 'nepotists' for allegedly ignoring the 34-year-old's talent inside the industry.

A day after Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, his fans in Patna, from where the actor hailed, staged a protest by burning effigies of renowned Bollywood personalities.

Amid fans terming his death as 'planned murder', viral videos show people gathering outside a shop of Salman Khan's 'Being Human' store in Bihar demanding the removal of the actor's poster from the front board.

Salman khan murdabad" MOOD IN BIHAR . Protest against Salman by Bihar 👊



Kya bolta ho public sahi ki galat?#SalmanKhan #SalmanKhanIsBULLY #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/4Bf3CDF9sx — RM🚩 (@R24966786) June 18, 2020

Protest karne se kuch nhi hoga. Requesting people of Bihar if u ever loved sushant. Never ever watch Salman Khan films in theaters. Completely boycott him for treating Sushant wrong#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/pL4c7MfdON — Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) June 18, 2020

Besides, social media continues to be riddled with hate messages against such famed stars, with many blaming nepotism by and by for Rajput's death.

Hashtags like 'Bollywood Blocked Sushant', 'Boycott Karan Johar Movie Gang' and many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor started trending on Twitter in the wake of Sushant's demise.