Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Wanted Tussauds-Like Wax Statue, Bengal Sculptor Makes First One

A sculptor from West Bengal's Asansol has created a wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose demise in June this year left thousands of fans shocked around the world.

Susanta Ray, a sculptor, has a wax museum, much like the Madame Tussauds in London, in Asansol. Ray uploaded photos of him unveiling the statue on Facebook. “Big day for us...Today we are inaugurating wax statue of #Sushant_Singh_Rajput in our Museum at Asansol (sic)," he captioned the video.

The statue of Rajput, which looks exactly like him, features the actor in a denim jacket standing with his arm leaning on a chair. The museum is open to all and any fan of the actor can visit it to click photos. This is Ray's tribute to the late actor who died by suicide on June 14.

As per reports, Ray made this statue for his museum but is willing to make one for the actor's family in Bihar if they want it. "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one," he told news agency ANI.

Check out the photos here:

A few weeks ago, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput started a petition to have his wax statue installed at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum. In a recent online petition launched on Change.org, his fans Basundhara Ghosh and Sophie Reham have been demanding a wax statue of the actor.

"Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death shouldn't be the only way we remember him," the petitioner wrote. "Sign my petition asking for his wax model to be added to the Bollywood fraternity at Madame Tussaud's Museum in London. We will all miss him but let's keep the memory of his work alive!" she added.

The petition comes amid an ongoing debate regarding the actor's death which police initially deemed was caused due to suicide. Over 50,000 fans have signed the petition.

This is not the first petition by fans demanding a wax statue at Madame Tussaud's is not the first time that fans have raised the issue. Other petitions by fans like Tanny Singh have also demanded a statue of the actor be placed at the famed wax museum.

Not only wax statues, but the fans have also launched demands for justice for Rajput and a CBI probe into his death despite Maharashtra Police ruling it a suicide.