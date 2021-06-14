Sushant Singh Rajput's Instant Response When Asked About His Favourite Sport: 'I Played Dhoni'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most celebrated cricketers in the country, brought several accolades home. 2007 World Twenty 20, 2013 Champions Trophy, No.1 in Test Rankings, 2011 ICC World Cup- you name it, Dhoni has ’em all. But perhaps the greatest homage to the cricketer was paid by the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput through the 2016 Dhoni biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story," where Sushant matched the calm, subdued demeanour and technique of the cricketer with ease. He essayed the life of the Ranchi boy on the big screen, while nailing the helicopter shot, which had Dhoni written all over it.

As fans remember the Bollywood star a year after his untimely demise, here’s an instance involving Sushant Singh Rajput that will instantly bring a smile to your face.

Days before the release of “Chhichhore," Sushant expressed the privilege he had in playing MS during a sit-down interview with host and comedian Zakir Khan.

In the candid interview which featured the star cast of “Chhichhore" including Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey among others, the actors spoke about their days in college which was along the lines of their movie’s plot.

Zakir Khan then popped a question and asked the actors if they have had ever indulged in sports. To which Sushant instantly responded and hilariously quipped, “Maine khela hai.. main Dhoni kiya hai bhai (I’ve played, I have played Dhoni)."

As the room erupted with laughter at Sushant’s reply, Zakir praised the actor’s batting skills which had significantly improved while portraying Dhoni. He followed it up by saying he had watched an interview of Dhoni where he spoke highly of Sushant’s batting and said the actor could be a part of First-Class cricket.

Sushant then went on to say that his batting had indeed improved and he could track the ball better. He expressed his joy when he got to use Dhoni’s kit.

The comedian then asked what it was like to hang out with the veteran cricketer, to which Sushant said, “I had a lot of fun, he’s a great man. You have to give him attention else you’ll miss what he’s saying."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

