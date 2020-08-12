Sushant Singh's ‘Fans’ Want to Make 'Sadak 2' Trailer Most Disliked YouTube Video Because of ‘Nepo Kids’

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has kicked off nepotism debate and talks of favouritism in Bollywood like never before.

The cries to boycott "star kids" only amplified on Tuesday when a section of Twitter uninstalled Hotstar streaming app that is all set to premiere the comeback film of director Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2. The film, which marks Bhatt's directorial return after two decades.

The movie which stars Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur has been heavily trolled ever since the first look was launched.

On Wednesday, however, Sadak 2 trailer was officially dropped on YouTube and disgruntled fans thronged to dislike the video to voice their displeasure over the movie starring "nepo kids".

Launched only an hour ago on the video-sharing platform, the trailer has already been downvoted more than 300K times as the comments section flooded with comments from raging fans.

The comments ranged from bringing justice to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to making the Sadak 2 trailer the most "disliked" video on YouTube.

"Guys let's make this trailer the most disliked trailer in History of YouTube. Let's not support nepotism...!!" wrote one commenter.

"I want justice for SSR so I'm going to dislike whole movie..."

"I only here to dislike this trailer, (sic)."

"Anybody here just to dislike and didn't watch the trailer?"

"You can dislike and go ..do not increase it's views and do not watch movie at all."

"My finger automatically pressed on dislike button like my finger was being forced to dislike ..."

Earlier, hashtag #UninstallHotstar trended on Twitter while many netizens urged people to boycott the Bhatt family's project.

"Nepometer projected 98% person of cast and crew (producers, directors) members of movie #Sadak by Mahesh Bhatt are the products of Nepotism. Nepometer is an initiative by SSR's Brother in law. #BoycottSadak2 #UninstallHotstar," tweeted a user.

"They are not getting any platform to launch any movie or shows. So, they choose hotstar to launch it. We are also ready to teach them a lesson. In their own eyes they are superstar now times has been changed. #UninstallHotstar," wrote another user.

"1 common Individual alone has no power. The people in position of power, think we could be controlled and manipulated by them. But when all the common people unite for a cause. No one can stop them. Let us show that now #JusticeforSSR #uninstallhotstar #BoycottAliaBhatt," expressed another user.

