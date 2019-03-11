Sushma Swaraj Asks Twitter For Help To Find Family of Indian Killed in Ethiopian Plane Crash

My colleague Dr.Harshvardhan has confirmed that Ms.Shikha Garg is a Consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi. I am trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals. PL RT and help. @IndiaInEthiopia /3 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 10, 2019

I am trying to reach the family of Shikha Garg who has unfortunately died in the air crash. I have tried her husband's number many times. Please help me reach her family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 11, 2019

Kindly pass on the number of family of Shikha Garg , who lost her life in the tragic Ethiopian Airline Plane crash. https://t.co/uVU59etD4s — Barkha Tamrakar (@BarkhaTamrakar) March 11, 2019

Please retweet to reach her family. https://t.co/LsArSb1qmZ — Dillip Kumar Jena (@dillipjena20) March 11, 2019

Which city?

Shikha Garg's identity / locality clue plz? — Prof. Sourabh (@HopeBharatiya) March 11, 2019

Suddenly someone comments in a tangent!! Instead let's help @SushmaSwaraj ma'am connect to that family. — hEMAN (@HemanPrasad) March 11, 2019

Her picture will be of help to find social media contact of hers and her family... — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) March 11, 2019

Hi Madam,

She was my friend and she was working in India meteorological department during 2011 or 2012.

I guess you may get her family details from IMD agro-meteorological Department.

(Please confirm it, She may be same (Shikha garg) whom I know) — Dr. Saurabh Shrivastav (@SourabhMeteo) March 11, 2019

An Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board. It was the second crash of the 737 MAX, the latest version of Boeing's workhorse narrow body jet that first entered service in 2017.Out of the 157 passengers, there were four Indians aboard the plane.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj indentified the deceased Indian nationals on Twitter and sought help in finding the families."@IndiaInEthiopia has informed me that the deceased Indian nationals are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, Nukavarapu Manisha and Shikha Garg," Swaraj tweeted.She also announced that a consultant with the Ministry of Environment was killed in the crash as well."My colleague Dr.Harshvardhan has confirmed that Ms.Shikha Garg is a Consultant with Ministry of Environment and Forests. She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi. I am trying to reach the families of other Indian nationals," tweeted Sushma Swaraj.Following this, Sushma Swaraj asked Twitter to help her reach out to the UN consultant's family.Twitter appears to be obliging her with leads.People have also started using the hashtag #ShikhaGarg to try and locate her family.The Ethopian flight crash is the second crash of the 737 MAX, the latest version of Boeing's workhorse narrowbody jet that first entered service in 2017.In October, a 737 MAX flown by Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air flying from Jakarta on a domestic flight crashed 13 minutes after take-off, killing all 189 passengers and crew on board.