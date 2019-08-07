Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Help Was a Tweet Away' Netizens Share Condolences after 'Twitter's Favorite Minister' Passes Away

Sushma Swaraj may have been a minister in the Modi cabinet for the term 2014-2019, but to the ordinary people, she was so much more.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 7, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
'Help Was a Tweet Away' Netizens Share Condolences after 'Twitter's Favorite Minister' Passes Away
Sushma Swaraj may have been a minister in the Modi cabinet for the term 2014-2019, but to the ordinary people, she was so much more.
Loading...

Sushma Swaraj, Former Minister of External Affairs, passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67.

Swaraj, who was known for having brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Sushma Swaraj may have been a minister in the Modi cabinet for the term 2014-2019, but to the ordinary people, she was so much more. From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet.

There are countless stories of how she reached out to people over the medium of the Internet and helped them. As she bid goodbye to the cabinet in May, Netizens came out to thank her and share how much they'd miss her.

As news of her demise started spreading, Netizens shared their grief and condolences on social media.

Sushma Swaraj, in many ways, was the first.

Even 'God' felt this loss.

As a tweet had earlier quoted, "Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had."

