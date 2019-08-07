'Help Was a Tweet Away' Netizens Share Condolences after 'Twitter's Favorite Minister' Passes Away

Sushma Swaraj, Former Minister of External Affairs, passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67.

Swaraj, who was known for having brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Sushma Swaraj may have been a minister in the Modi cabinet for the term 2014-2019, but to the ordinary people, she was so much more. From being one of the most active Twitter accounts of the cabinet in terms of engaging with people, Swaraj became the person who could be reached in distress with just a tweet.

There are countless stories of how she reached out to people over the medium of the Internet and helped them. As she bid goodbye to the cabinet in May, Netizens came out to thank her and share how much they'd miss her.

As news of her demise started spreading, Netizens shared their grief and condolences on social media.

I never shed a tear for dead politicians but Mrs. Swaraj’s sudden demise brought tears to my eyes. She belonged to a different league altogether. We’ve lost a great leader. I always hoped that you would become India’s Prime Minister one day. #RIPSushmaJi #RIPSushmaSwaraj — Ahmet Olgun Sünear (@aolgunsunear) August 6, 2019

Probably the best Foreign Minister India have ever got.Huge loss for the nation.#RIPSushmaJi #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/tSI2y2SaIc — Ro¢ky Edwαrd 💙 (@IAmRockyEdward) August 6, 2019

The news of Sushma Swaraj ji passing away is heartbreaking. Another woman leader I hugely admired and felt inspired by is no more. My heartfelt condolences to her family, her friends and colleagues at @BJP4India — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 7, 2019

A reminder that it's not your gender, color of your skin, your dress or your height.... It's your heart and mind that distinguish you.... Farewell Mam! You have been and will be an inspiration for women of India. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/AHnZynn96h — Shannu Kaw (@ShannuKaw) August 7, 2019

Every time I met her, came out with more admiration for the warmth she exuded & grace of her reception. A true leader, who gave the confidence to Indians in distress anywhere in the world that help was just one tweet away 🙏You’ll be missed by all Madam. RIP #SushmaSwaraj Ji pic.twitter.com/Xe4sJVxPMq — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 7, 2019

RIP #SushmaSwaraj 🙏One of the best and most respected modern day politicians and I think one of the few politicians in the world who made the best and most effective use of this medium in actually resolving issues. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 6, 2019

Remember how long you looked at this photograph last year?RIP Ma’am. pic.twitter.com/YMUYws3sWU — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 6, 2019

Among many other things, #SushmaSwaraj will be remembered for giving Indians around the world access to their External Affairs Minister on Twitter. Help was just a tweet away. — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj, in many ways, was the first.

#RIPSushmaSwaraj – The leader who broke the political glass ceiling. pic.twitter.com/4zWuELYyV6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 6, 2019

Even 'God' felt this loss.

Just so you don't think I'm totally obsessed with America, #RIPSushmaSwaraj. People like her are why the Indian god market is worth fighting for. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) August 6, 2019

As a tweet had earlier quoted, "Govts may change, the cabinet may change, but Sushma Swaraj will go down as the most likeable cabinet ministers India has ever had."

#SushmaSwaraj This is just a snapshot of the greatness of Sushma Swaraj's personality. An irreparable loss. https://t.co/8Oodt3Mo2a — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 6, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.