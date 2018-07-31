GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sushma Swaraj Helped This Indian Man in US Who Almost Missed His Wedding

Now we hope the man is going to send her a wedding invitation for saving his wedding.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2018, 1:12 PM IST
Sushma Swaraj Helped This Indian Man in US Who Almost Missed His Wedding
(Image: PTI)
Imagine you’re in Washington, D.C., and you’re getting married in a fortnight in India (BTW, Congratulations!), but there’s a ‘minor’ problem – you’ve lost your passport in pardes and don’t know what to do? Of course, you apply for a tatkal passport almost immediately (duh!) but with wedding jitters driving you mad, you can ALWAYS count on Sushma Swaraj to save the day and your wedding.

This is what happened to Devatha Ravi Teja. On Monday, Devatha Ravi Teja, called out for the External Affairs minister’s help on Twitter.

The minister, of course, playfully scolded the man for losing his passport at a very "wrong time". However, she immediately ordered the Indian embassy in the US to help the man on ‘humanitarian grounds’.





The man and Twitter were full of praises for Swaraj.















Well, now we hope the man is going to send her a wedding invitation for saving his wedding.

