Sushma Swaraj Helped This Indian Man in US Who Almost Missed His Wedding



@SushmaSwaraj ji, I lost my passport in Washington DC USA. I have my wedding on August 13-15. Traveling on August 10. Please help me expedite my tatkal request and help me in attending my wedding in time. You are my only hope. Plz do the needful.

Devatha Ravi Teja - You have lost your Passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time. Navtej - Let us help him on humanitarian grounds. @IndianEmbassyUS https://t.co/wxaydeqCOX — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 30, 2018



Thank you @SushmaSwaraj ji. I will look forward for this. Really great gesture and it means the world. Thank you so much.

Now when you go back after your wedding, make sure to visit next year during LS elections and vote for those who helped you... — Rainbow⚡🌈🌌 (@rdhk08) July 30, 2018



A Govt that listens to its citizens!!! 👍 Bravo Ms Swaraj. You are easily the best External Affairs Minister that India has ever had. More power to you Ma'am.

You Are Very Great Sushma Mam. Salute To You Always. PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN — Vivek Jhildiyal (@VJking25) July 30, 2018



शायद अब तक के इतिहास में सब से अच्छी विदेश मंत्री मिली है देश को। हमे आप पर गर्व है।

Imagine you’re in Washington, D.C., and you’re getting married in a fortnight in India (BTW, Congratulations!), but there’s a ‘minor’ problem – you’ve lost your passport in pardes and don’t know what to do? Of course, you apply for a tatkal passport almost immediately (duh!) but with wedding jitters driving you mad, you can ALWAYS count on Sushma Swaraj to save the day and your wedding.This is what happened to Devatha Ravi Teja. On Monday, Devatha Ravi Teja, called out for the External Affairs minister’s help on Twitter.The minister, of course, playfully scolded the man for losing his passport at a very "wrong time". However, she immediately ordered the Indian embassy in the US to help the man on ‘humanitarian grounds’.The man and Twitter were full of praises for Swaraj.Well, now we hope the man is going to send her a wedding invitation for saving his wedding.