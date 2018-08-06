Sushma Swaraj Singing Iconic 'Ichak Dana' Song With Uzbek Woman is Winning Hearts



Bollywood knows no boundaries! More so in Uzbekistan where Raj kapoor and Nargis are household names. Salute to this Uzbek woman for her spirit as she hums the song 'इचक दाना बीचक दाना' from the classic Shri 420! @SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/I9ksvWukxo

— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 5, 2018

Bollywood, and more importantly its evergreen melodies, have a way of uniting us all - transporting us to the good ol’ days. But it isn’t just us bhartiya nagriks who are big Bollywood fanatics.As we’re all aware, Bollywood’s magic has travelled places you may have never been to-- and it has left the world charmed.According to a tweet by the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar, Sushma Swaraj, who is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations, met a local woman in Uzbekistan on Sunday.Kumar, in his tweet, said that Bollywood knew no boundaries, more so in Uzbekistan where legendary Bollywood icons such as Raj Kapoor and Nargis are household names.Now to prove that theory, the spokesperson attached a video of the local woman singing the iconic ‘Ichak Daana Bichak Daana’ from the movie Shree 420 along with the Minister of External Affairs, who had her arm around the local woman and couldn’t help but flash a big smile.Incidentally, the original composition was sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh.Well, isn’t that just lovely? We all knew Bollywood was popular, but now it is also in the heart and soul of every movie lover out there.