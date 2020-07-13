Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Posts a Throwback Pic of Her Young Parents on Their Wedding Anniversary

It has been a year almost that former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away. Her family has been sharing her memories and remembering her on different occasions. July 13 is one such day when her family remembers her. It was on this day in 1975 that she got married to lawyer Swaraj Kaushal.

Her daughter Bansuri took to Twitter and shared an old photograph of the couple with a heart-touching caption.



"On this date in 1975 Sushma and Swaraj became Sushma Swaraj. Happy wedding anniversary Ma and Papa.



@SushmaSwaraj @governorswaraj (sic)," she wrote.

Sushma Swaraj married Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975. They were blessed with one daughter, Bansuri Swaraj. Despite conflicting political opinions, Sushma and Kaushal presented a camaraderie of best friends, setting up relationship goals for millions of people. The duo fell in love during college days and defied all odds to become partners for life.

Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019 after a cardiac arrest. Her sudden death came as a shock to everyone. She was one of the strongest women politicians in the country. She was popular on on Twitter as a helpful external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019.