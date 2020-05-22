BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Sushma Swaraj's Husband Reminisces Old Times with Her in Mizoram After Rare Pic Surfaces Online

Swaraj Kaushal also revealed that they were yet to be married when this picture was clicked and the two were in courtship.

India lost its former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to cardiac arrest on August 6, 2019. The nation mourned the loss of one of the strongest women politicians India has ever produced.


On Thursday, May 21, a Twitter user named Sohan Ramesh shared a throwback picture of the late minister. In the snap, Sushma can be seen wearing a Mizo dress. The twitter user asked Sushma Swaraj’s husband and former governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal to share his thought on the enduring snap.


“@governorswaraj sir, please share something about this beautiful and rare photo of @SushmaSwaraj Ji (sic),” read the tweet.




Without much wait, Swaraj Kaushal revealed that it was clicked when he was on duty as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993.


“This is @sushmaswaraj in Mizo dress when I was Governor of Mizoram (1990-93) (sic),” he described.




He also mentioned that in this picture, Sushma was the Mizo lady with a bindi on her forehead.


A user also asked if they were married by this time. To which Swaraj Kaushal replied, “No, we were still courting”.




Sushma Swaraj married the lawyer and senior Supreme Court advocate Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975. They were blessed with one daughter, Bansuri Swaraj.


Despite conflicting political opinions, Sushma and Kaushal presented a camaraderie of best friends, setting up relationship goals for millions of people. The duo fell in love during college days and defied all odds to become partners for life.


