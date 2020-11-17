Sushmita Sen Just Gave Her Stamp of Approval to Money Heist’s Raquel Singing 'Chunari Chunari'

Desi netizens and Bollywood fans all over were in for a surprise when Itziar Ituño aka Agent Raquel Murillo from Netflix's Spanish drama Money Heist crooned the popular song 'Chunari Chunari', starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

The actress also admitted to being a huge fan of Bollywood and its song and dance numbers.

The video went viral sending fans into a frenzy who loved to see their favourite Agent singing the peppy number.

Watch the video here:

Raquel (Lisbon) from money heist singing chunari chunari @BeingSalmanKhan @thesushmitasen woww 😍 pic.twitter.com/15DemFUfAd — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) November 13, 2020

And now, actress Sushmita Sen herself has given her seal of approval to Itziar Ituño's singing. Sen took to Twitter to retweet the video and commented on it:

Several users commented on Sen's Twitter post saying how the song is so catchy and never gets old.

"Still having hangover of chunari chunari Red heart Everything in the song was superb and ofcourse the jodi of my favourite stars in it @BeingSalmanKhan and @thesushmitasen was incredible," one user commented.

"Song hi aisa hai sush ki kisi ki bhi zubaan par chadh jaye ek baar me.. i toh listen it everyday," said another.

Itziar Ituño, the actor behind 'Raquel' had spoken exclusively to News18's Showsha where speaking on her love for Bollywood, she had sung the lines.

Money Heist, ever since it dropped on the streaming site Netflix has won over Indian fans who have frequently dug up desi connect with the acclaimed Spanish drama. Miguel Herrán who portrays essays Rio, a young hacker in the show, had featured in an Indian ad in 2015 before starring in the Netflix drama.

Actress Alba Flores, who plays the fan favourite Nairobi in the drama, also has an Indian connection. Apart from being incredibly talented, the actress has also shown her acting chops and Telugu speaking skills in a movie she starred in earlier.

The Spanish movie, titled Vicente Ferrer, was largely based on the life and events of a Jesuit missionary. The man, originally from Spain, visits the state of Andhra Pradesh and decides to live there in order to improve the lives of the people. The Money Heist star played the role of Shamira in the movie released in 2013 and a clip from the film starring Flores had gone viral.