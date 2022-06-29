SUV Gets Stuck on a Huge Speed Bump in Bhopal, Photo Goes Viral

The photo of a Kia Seltos SUV stuck on speed breaker at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh is going viral. According to DNA, a person named Abhishek Sharma posted the photo on Twitter and called the situation a ‘masterpiece’. The speed bump is so huge that even a Seltos car with ground clearance of 190mm got stuck on it. “A big salute to the excellent engineer who made this speed breaker. Cars often get stuck on this but the administration in mum,” Abhishek reportedly wrote in his Twitter post. The photo was shared by others.

“स्‍पीडब्रेकर कैसे बनाए जाएं ?

तस्‍वीर सिर्फ हास्‍य के लिए नहीं, बल्कि देश में उच्‍च स्‍तर पर बैठे जनप्रतिनिधियों और जिम्‍मेदार अधिकारियों के संज्ञान के लिए है

जिसने भी इसे बनाया, ठेकेदार-इंजीनियर से नुकसान की भरपाई होना चाहिए.”

“OMG! BBMP’s supremacy in being incompetent in providing good roads at risk, being challenged by

@BMCBhopal.”

After being launched in 2019, KIA’s Seltos soon proved to be its best-selling car in India. The South Korean automaker even crossed the 1.5 lakh sales mark in CY21 and had managed to sell over 10,480 units in October last year alone.

The Kia Seltos is a mid-size SUV and is offered in a total of 17 variants in India. The car gets a starting price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh which can go up to Rs 18.19 lakh for the top model. The Seltos HTE which is the lowest variant and is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh on-road and is given manual transmission. Whereas, the X-line AT D variant has a price tag of Rs 18.19 lakh and gets an automatic transmission.

