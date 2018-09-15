English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
"Swachhata, Suraksha Aur Sahejta", The Indian Plumbing Association's New Song is Fire
Your waterworks are in good hands.
While most of us only think of plumbing when it needs fixing - some people are actively working to make the access to water easier in India.
Meet the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) the apex body of plumbing professionals in India. It was established in 1993 with the objective of promoting the development of the plumbing and building services industry in the country.
And now, on Engineers Day, they have released their own song, complete with an accompanying music video - where they promote "Swachhata, Suraksha Aur Sahejta"
The song starts with "IPA, we are a skilled group of people. For people, we are always available."
It goes on to add that India is progressing with smart cities and smart homes and that the plumbing sector has a lot to do with it. "Smart homes and smart cities ka sapna bhi hum sach karade."
"We are the Indian plumbing association, and we care for the future generations," the song goes on. "Desh aur videsh mein, local ya global, India ke har state mein hum jure huye hai," it continues.
The video features "paani ke real doctors" - middle-aged Indian men wearing IPA t-shirts and business suits doing dance steps to promote their song and the needless to say, it is winning hearts on social media.
Watch the full video below.
I love this video for many reasons, not least of all because I now know that there exists an "Indian Plumbing Association" that is comprised of some baller uncles.https://t.co/WY4Imc9JaS
— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) September 14, 2018
The anthem of Indian Plumbing Association!! Whoa! https://t.co/VYEdYdlBo0 — Karthik (@beastoftraal) September 14, 2018
Thank you for blessing the TL with this.
— Aavi (@poisonaavi) September 14, 2018
