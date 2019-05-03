Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame

Lol 😂!! Gotta admire the production skills though !! ps Nitya has gone too far with this one !! — Swaminathan Sendhil (@theswami) April 29, 2019

Any account or page to follow this man n his speeches n acts.

In today's hectic life must need some comedy at the end of the day. — Deshbhakt (@devershit) April 29, 2019

How can he has following ? pic.twitter.com/8YGfmyK9F5 — Koustubh Avachat (@koustubhavachat) April 29, 2019

Hahaha hahahahahahahaha... where do u get all this stuff...LOL — Rajiv ਭਾਟੀਆ (@rbhatiachd) April 29, 2019

Dr Strange played an extremely crucial role in the fierce battle that the Avengers waged against the most hated villain, Thanos. He went ahead in time and discovered 14 million ways in which the war between the Avengers and Thanos would pan out. But, there was only one scenario in which they would emerge victorious.But of course, Dr Strange's powers are negligible when you compare them with that of Swami Nithyananda, a controversial, self - proclaimed godman. And we assure you, if Avengers was made in India, there would be no one more appropriate to play the role of Thanos.Come on, can Dr Strange make cows speak Tamil? Or does he know where the third eye is located in the human body? No!Warning: Once you see this desi version of Avengers: Endgame, you cannot unsee it. A Twitter user named Kaveri shared a video where the Swami and Dr Strange can be seen engaged in an epic face-off. The Swami smiles nonchalantly as he shoots lasers from his eyes in order to take down Dr Strange. Clearly, Benedict Cumberbatch is lagging behind in charisma as well.The video has been captioned "Asli Avengers" and we can't keep calm!This is how Twitterati reacted to the video:This truly is hilarious. As they say, the internet is a strange, twisted place.