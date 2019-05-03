English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
Dr Strange's powers are negligible when you compare them with that of Swami Nithyananda, a controversial, self - proclaimed godman.
Dr Strange's powers are negligible when you compare them with that of Swami Nithyananda, a controversial, self - proclaimed godman.
Loading...
Dr Strange played an extremely crucial role in the fierce battle that the Avengers waged against the most hated villain, Thanos. He went ahead in time and discovered 14 million ways in which the war between the Avengers and Thanos would pan out. But, there was only one scenario in which they would emerge victorious.
But of course, Dr Strange's powers are negligible when you compare them with that of Swami Nithyananda, a controversial, self - proclaimed godman. And we assure you, if Avengers was made in India, there would be no one more appropriate to play the role of Thanos.
Come on, can Dr Strange make cows speak Tamil? Or does he know where the third eye is located in the human body? No!
Warning: Once you see this desi version of Avengers: Endgame, you cannot unsee it. A Twitter user named Kaveri shared a video where the Swami and Dr Strange can be seen engaged in an epic face-off. The Swami smiles nonchalantly as he shoots lasers from his eyes in order to take down Dr Strange. Clearly, Benedict Cumberbatch is lagging behind in charisma as well.
The video has been captioned "Asli Avengers" and we can't keep calm!
This is how Twitterati reacted to the video:
This truly is hilarious. As they say, the internet is a strange, twisted place.
But of course, Dr Strange's powers are negligible when you compare them with that of Swami Nithyananda, a controversial, self - proclaimed godman. And we assure you, if Avengers was made in India, there would be no one more appropriate to play the role of Thanos.
Come on, can Dr Strange make cows speak Tamil? Or does he know where the third eye is located in the human body? No!
Warning: Once you see this desi version of Avengers: Endgame, you cannot unsee it. A Twitter user named Kaveri shared a video where the Swami and Dr Strange can be seen engaged in an epic face-off. The Swami smiles nonchalantly as he shoots lasers from his eyes in order to take down Dr Strange. Clearly, Benedict Cumberbatch is lagging behind in charisma as well.
The video has been captioned "Asli Avengers" and we can't keep calm!
The asli Avengers Endgame. pic.twitter.com/h1ZrjdYWTa— Kaveri (@ikaveri) April 29, 2019
This is how Twitterati reacted to the video:
April 30, 2019
April 30, 2019
Lol 😂!! Gotta admire the production skills though !! ps Nitya has gone too far with this one !!— Swaminathan Sendhil (@theswami) April 29, 2019
April 30, 2019
Any account or page to follow this man n his speeches n acts.— Deshbhakt (@devershit) April 29, 2019
In today's hectic life must need some comedy at the end of the day.
How can he has following ? pic.twitter.com/8YGfmyK9F5— Koustubh Avachat (@koustubhavachat) April 29, 2019
Hahaha hahahahahahahaha... where do u get all this stuff...LOL— Rajiv ਭਾਟੀਆ (@rbhatiachd) April 29, 2019
This truly is hilarious. As they say, the internet is a strange, twisted place.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Sri Lanka Bans All Face Coverings As Part of Emergency Law
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 The Hitman Celebrates His 32nd Birthday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Price in India May be Rs 39,500, Suggests techARC
- PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
- 'Show Off': Erica Fernandes Comments as Hina Khan Prepares for Cannes 2019
- IPL 2019 | Beating Batsmen with Leg-Spinners Excited Me: M Ashwin
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results