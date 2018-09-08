GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Swara Bhaskar Has an Epic Reply For Troll Who Asked Her Father About 'Vibrator Scene' in Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhaskar is NOT going to let trolls get away so easily.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2018, 1:05 PM IST
(Image: News18)
Swara Bhaskar is never to be taken lightly. Says who? Says the badass actor herself.

On Thursday, when Section 377 was decriminalised by the Supreme Court, Meneka Guruswamy, a prominent advocate in the Section 377 case, was featured on a news channel to talk about the Supreme Court verdict.

Retired Commodore and leading expert on security and strategic affairs of India, Chitrapu Uday Bhaskar, who is also actress Swara Bhaskar's father, posted a tweet applauding the lawyer for her "very insightful observation regarding 'constitutional morality' in relation to LGBT decision." He further praised the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court for their landmark decision.

But a troll decided to make a mockery of the post by posting a still from the movie Veere Di Wedding, asking "Who she is and what she is doing sir?? I confused...."





But Swara wasn't having any of it and decided to school the troll and essentially the whole of the Internet with her reply. "I’m an ‘actor’ & I’m ‘acting’ like I’m using a vibrator Palash. U don’t need to ask my father, you can ask me directly the next time you have any doubts!"

And Twitter was here for it as well and joined the actress in the clap back.

















International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

