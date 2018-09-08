Swara Bhaskar Has an Epic Reply For Troll Who Asked Her Father About 'Vibrator Scene' in Veere Di Wedding
Swara Bhaskar is NOT going to let trolls get away so easily.
(Image: News18)
On Thursday, when Section 377 was decriminalised by the Supreme Court, Meneka Guruswamy, a prominent advocate in the Section 377 case, was featured on a news channel to talk about the Supreme Court verdict.
Retired Commodore and leading expert on security and strategic affairs of India, Chitrapu Uday Bhaskar, who is also actress Swara Bhaskar's father, posted a tweet applauding the lawyer for her "very insightful observation regarding 'constitutional morality' in relation to LGBT decision." He further praised the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court for their landmark decision.
Bravo @MenakaGuruswamy on @ndtv very insightful observation re. 'constitutional morality' in relation to LGBT decision. .CJI Misra & colleagues have redeemed faith of vulnerable citizen in higher judiciary. Hope enabling legislation will follow soon & police prejudices set aside https://t.co/fR3H5ofJpi
— C Uday Bhaskar (@theUdayB) September 6, 2018
But a troll decided to make a mockery of the post by posting a still from the movie Veere Di Wedding, asking "Who she is and what she is doing sir?? I confused...."
Who she is and what she is doing sir?? I confused.... A bigggggg faaaaan of @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/0Wti6ocWbY
— agniveer पलाश (@pannalalsharm14) September 7, 2018
But Swara wasn't having any of it and decided to school the troll and essentially the whole of the Internet with her reply. "I’m an ‘actor’ & I’m ‘acting’ like I’m using a vibrator Palash. U don’t need to ask my father, you can ask me directly the next time you have any doubts!"
I’m an ‘actor’ & I’m ‘acting’ like I’m using a vibrator Palash. U don’t need to ask my father, you can ask me directly the next time you have any doubts! 😎 p.s. drop the Veer from your name bro, anyone trying to shame an older person by such cheap tactics is not v brave! Cheers https://t.co/C4KgsjwZpa
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 7, 2018
And Twitter was here for it as well and joined the actress in the clap back.
Your father must be so proud of you right now, ‘Veer’ 😀👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @pannalalsharm14
— Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) September 8, 2018
Thanks @ReallySwara - A proud daughter of a proud father. Go go go girl.
— Nation First (@no_propoganda) September 7, 2018
Hey asshole, newsflash for you. Your respected mother, sister, girlfriend, wife are all sexual beings. That is how u were conceived & brought into this world. Get that into that homophobe head of yours. Just like it's ok for you to masturbate, so does your wife or sister.
— mepranish01 (@mepranish01) September 7, 2018
She is an actor and she is acting for a movie. You are confused, that’s obvious.
— FeluMittir (@felu_mittir) September 8, 2018
Hey, just for your information - Your respected mother, sister, girlfriend, wife are all sexual beings. That is how u were conceived & brought into this https://t.co/glkXD7I2ZW don’t know that much ?
— Health&Education4Goa (@ashoknk12) September 8, 2018
How cheap !!!!! Trying to embarrass a father for an act !!!! For God's sake !!!!
— Neerja Bhaskar Anand (@NeerjaAnand) September 8, 2018
