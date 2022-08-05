Swara Bhasker Hits Back At a Troll Who Said Theatre Would Be a 'Quiet Place to Sleep' During Her Film

Actor Swara Bhasker hit back at a troll over her upcoming film, Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Taking to Twitter, Swara shared a tweet about the film. Twitter user Amit Kumar then replied to her tweet and wrote, “Waiting eagerly for the movie to hit the theatres.” Responding to him, Swara commented, “Thank you.” Everything was going fine until the troll decided to make a mean remark at her. In a tweet, the person replied, “You’re welcome, actually construction work going on in my apartment so not able to find a quiet place to sleep, what could be quieter than theatre during your movie!”

This is when Swara decided to school him as she wrote, “Haha! Glad to have given you a chance to land your much practised and rehearsed joke. Now go show off to your boyz that I replied.” The person responded, “Haha you are no celebrity to be bragged about, also I don’t like dancing in front of other people.” Have a look fro yourself:

Swara Bhasker starrer Jahaan Chaar Yaar is all set to be released on September 16, the makers announced Thursday. Directed by Kamal Pandey, the film also stars Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania. The movie is about the journey of four married friends who are off to Goa, seeking solace from their ordinary lives. This is when they find themselves in “an extraordinary adventure”.

This is not the first time Swara has hit back at a troll. Earlier, when she tested positive for Covid-19 many trolls found their way in and sent offensive and hateful tweets to the actor. They took to wishing her death but the actor clapped back with a perfect rebuttal. She tweeted, “And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!? (sic)”.

Not just this but the actress shared screenshots of the hateful tweets by trolls praying for her demise on Twitter and wrote the aforementioned message for them.

